The painting “Mountain Solitude (Lake Oesa)” (left) was inspired by Lake Oesa, British Columbia (right).

VISUAL ART AND TECHNOLOGY

Travel to ‘Group of Seven’ art sites using Google Street View, 100 years after first exhibit

Art group’s first formal exhibit was on May 7, 1920, in Toronto

A century after the Group of Seven’s very first exhibit, art lovers can view the places that inspired the artists, thanks to Google Canada technology.

“On May 7, 1920, a group of artists calling themselves the Group of Seven mounted their first formal exhibition at the Art Gallery of Toronto (now the Art Gallery of Ontario),” notes an advisory from Google Canada. “Their artwork captured the raw, rugged beauty of Canada through their landscape paintings.

While visiting these historic locations isn’t advised right now, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, people can use Google Street View to virtually visit the real-life locations that inspired the Group of Seven’s art.

• RELATED STORY, from 2018: Painting given to B.C. woman as gag goes for $481,000.

Check out the links below:

Mountain Solitude (Lake Oesa) was inspired by Lake Oesa, British Columbia.

Morning after Snow, High Park was inspired by High Park, Toronto.

Mountains, East of Maligne Lake was inspired by Maligne Lake, Alberta.

North Shore, Lake Superior was inspired by Neys Provincial Park, Lake Superior North Shore, Ontario.

Waterfall, Algoma Canyon, Algoma was inspired by Chippewa Falls, Algoma, Ontario.

Church at Yale, BC, 1930 was inspired by Yale Historic Site, British Columbia.

Cameron Lake was inspired by Cameron Lake, Ontario.

Logging, Nova Scotia, Near Bedford was inspired by Bedford, Nova Scotia.


