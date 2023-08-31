Taylor Swift performs during “The Eras Tour,” Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Taylor Swift performs during “The Eras Tour,” Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Taylor Swift’s massive Eras tour coming to the big screen

Concert film of record-smashing tour will open in North American theaters Oct. 13

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour is coming to movie theaters.

Swift announced Thursday that the concert film “Taylor Swift – The Eras Tour” will open in North American theaters Oct. 13. The theater chain AMC, anticipating high demand from Swift fans, said the film will play at least four times a day Thursday, Fridays, Saturday and Sundays at all of its U.S. locations.

“The Eras Tour has been the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far and I’m overjoyed to tell you that it’ll be coming to the big screen soon,” Swift said on social media channels.

Prices will be higher than usual movie tickets. An adult ticket will cost $19.89 ( “1989 (Taylor’s Version)” is coming soon) and a child ticket is priced at $13.13 (seemingly a nod to her favorite number ). Advance sales began Thursday.

In an usual move, AMC is also acting as distributor for the film. (“The Eras Tour” will additionally play in other chains.) AMC said in anticipation of the announcement, it upgraded its website to handle more than five times the largest ticket buying rush it’s experienced before.

READ ALSO: Taylor Swift fans cause 2.3-magnitude ‘Swift quake’ at Seattle concert

READ ALSO: Taylor Swift books 6 nights in Toronto, Vancouver still Swiftless

ConcertsMovies and TVPop Music

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Hollywood’s working class turns to nonprofit funds to make ends meet during the strike

Just Posted

Jamie McDonald said he has been using his neighbour’s garden house as the water source for his home since Friday Aug. 25. (Photo: Seth Forward/Northern View)
Prince Rupert man looking for reimbursement after water system fiasco

A humback whale nicknamed “Opo” with evident propellor scars from a boat collision. Advocates say the risk to both whales and humans is immense in boating accidents. (Photo provided by Ocean Wise Research)
Recent humpback boating collisions near Prince Rupert concern advocates

Rental costs for a room can fluctuate from $600 a month to nearly $6000 a month in Prince Rupert. (Seth Forward/The Northern View)
Average cost for a rental unit in Prince Rupert over $3,000 per month

From left to right: Clarice Russell of Trigon, Sandra Pond of School District 52, Ashley Daigle of the Rotary Club, Hannah Davis of Trigon, Navjot Chahal and Vansh Bedi, both Safeway employees. The Rotary Club has been opertaing the apple program for 10 years. (Photo: Seth Forward)
School apple program receives $65K boost from Prince Rupert businesses