Spectrum City dancers win big at competition

Spectrum City Dance students and teachers are celebrating more success after the 2021 Terrace Dance Competition held between April 16 to 18.

With 44 solos entered in the competition 22 won first place, 12 won second place, and six won third place awards, Alison Sherman dance instructor, said.

“Our group placements were also extremely successful, once again placing in every single group. It was a huge accomplishment for our senior group of dancers who came first place in every single category entered.”

Twenty-five group dance entries won 22 first place, and three second place awards.

The dance school contestants also continued wins throughout the gala marking the end of the competition with some special awards including multiple highest mark awards and adjudicator choice awards.

The virtual gala to end the weekend competition was also exciting as we won some special awards including multiple highest mark awards and adjudicator choice awards, the instructor said.

“We felt overwhelmed with excitement and are already looking forward to our next virtual competition happening in May,” Sherman said.

“The teachers here at Spectrum couldn’t be more proud of all of our dancers. They really have persevered and made the best out of this year’s virtual competition season.”

K-J Millar | Journalist

email

Like the The Northern View on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter Send K-JLike theonFollow us on