Artist Shawn Mendes performs on tour at Barclays Center on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, in Brooklyn, New York. Mendes is among the Canadian nominees at this year’s Grammy Awards. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Scott Roth/Invision/AP

Shawn Mendes, Drake, Jessie Reyez pick up Grammy nominations

Drake leads the group of Canadian contenders with two nominations

Shawn Mendes, Jessie Reyez and Drake are among the Canadians who will be competing at the 2020 Grammy Awards.

Drake leads the group of Canadian contenders with two nominations for separate collaborative efforts.

The Toronto rapper shares a nod with Rick Ross for “Gold Roses” for best rap song. He’s also nominated alongside Chris Brown for “No Guidance” in the R&B song category. The track was co-produced by Drake’s longtime Toronto-based collaborator Noah Shebib.

Mendes grabbed a nod alongside Camila Cabello for their single “Senorita” for best pop duo or group performance.

Jessie Reyez scored her first Grammy nomination for “Being Human in Public” in the urban contemporary album category.

Other nominees included Daniel Caesar for “Love Again” with Brandy in the best R&B performance category. It’s Caesar’s fourth career Grammy nomination.

Michael Buble’s “Love” is nominated for best traditional pop vocal album.

Alberta’s Northern Cree received its ninth career Grammy nomination. Their album “When It’s Cold — Cree Round Dance Songs” is in the running for best regional roots music album.

And while Montreal electronic musician Marie Davidson didn’t get a nomination herself, a pumped-up club version of her song “Work It” by Belgian brothers David and Stephen Dewaele, who perform under the name Soulwax, nabbed best remixed recording.

The 62nd Grammy Awards air Sunday, Jan. 26. on CBS and Citytv.

VIDEO: Canopy Growth and Drake team up on new cannabis venture

David Friend, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Michael Buble becomes latest Canadian star to get waxed at Madame Tussauds

Just Posted

Port Ed council chambers full over campground dispute

Port Edward council puts decision to fund Lester Centre on hold

Houston homicide suspect remanded in custody

A Houston man accused of the second degree murder of Elija Dumont… Continue reading

Ottawa urges CN and union to continue talks as 3,200 workers go on strike

The rail workers began their strike after failing to reach a deal by a midnight deadline

WEB POLL: Do you think enough is being done in Prince Rupert to promote buying local?

Do you think enough is being done in Prince Rupert to promote… Continue reading

Prince Rupert 2030 Vision ready to be shared with the public

Redesign Rupert is unveiling their plan for the city

Q&A with Lax Kw’alaams Mayor John Helin

Helin spoke about topics in his community ahead of the village’s upcoming election

The Northern View reporters are raising awareness for men’s health this Movember

Prince Rupert can join our team!

Your Prince Rupert 55th Rotary Auction guide

Online guide to all the items up for bid before Monday’s live auction

Man accused in fatal Shuswap church shooting also charged with arson

Parmenter family home badly damaged by fire a month before killing

PHOTOS: Patients pelt doctors with snowballs, all for BC Children’s Hospital

The snowball fight was to raise funds for the annual Snowball Fight for Kids Campaign

‘Our culture is not a religion,’ Indigenous educator tells B.C. Supreme Court in case of smudging at school

Mother also gave evidence Tuesday in Nanaimo courtroom, case continues Wednesday

B.C. man who killed Belgian tourist near Boston Bar gets life in prison, no parole until 2042

Sean McKenzie pleaded guilty to second-degree murder of 28-year-old Amelie Christelle Sakkalis

Trudeau to take sober approach to unveiling new cabinet for minority mandate

Liberals survived a bruising campaign that diminished Trudeau’s stature as a champion of diversity

Lowe’s says it will close 34 ‘underperforming’ stores across six provinces

The stores include 26 Ronas, six Lowe’s and two Reno-Depots

Most Read