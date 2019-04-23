Event coordinator and Seaton Secondary drama instructor Lana O’Brien (right) leads Grade 12 student Will Oxtoby of Kelowna’s Okanagan Mission Secondary and Grade 11 Vernon Secondary product Aleena Isobe as they mourn the death of fellow Grade 11 VSS student Carmen Sampson in a quick skit of William Shakespeare’s Henry V, as part of the 18th Goodwill Shakespeare Festival. (Parker Crook/Morning Star)

Shakespeare Fest sees students from across B.C. ‘play on’ in Okanagan

19th annual Goodwill Shakespeare Festival draws hundreds from across B.C.

More than 400 students and their teachers from all over B.C. are joining in Vernon to celebrate the arts.

The 19th Annual Goodwill Shakespeare Festival gets underway April 28, 29, and 30.

See: Goodwill Shakespeare Festival returns to Vernon

“The students will be taking three full days of workshops with industry professionals in theatre, film, art, dance, music and writing,” said Lana O’Brien, Goodwill Festival coordinator.

The public has a chance to check out the talents Sunday, April 28 and Monday, April 29 at 6 p.m. performances in the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre, by donation.

The festival creations culminate on Tuesday, April 30 at 1:30 p.m. with the Gala Showcase – again open to the public.

“The students from the acting, choral, writing, make-up, costume design and technical theatre intensive workshops will showcase what they have created in three days,” said O’Brien. “The work is always amazing!”

And the students revel in the experience, as defined by their feedback:

“Shakesfest is an amazing tradition.”

“It’s where kids go to find themselves an escape from the harsh reality known as high school life.”

“It is where we allow the theatre to take control of us and where we embrace our inner divas and inner stars.”

“This festival brings people from all over together in a hodge-podge of acting-stew that we don’t get to experience anywhere else.”

For more information visit www.goodwillshakespeare.ca.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Celebrity chefs, glitter bars, makeup artists: How music fests sweeten VIP experiences

Just Posted

Lily Swanson celebrates her 90th birthday in Prince Rupert

The Acropolis Manor resident has 22 grandchildren and is a great grandmother to 25 children

Tenacious seven Rupert runners in Seattle

Jamie Komadina places 9th overall in her category at the Oiselle Tenacious Ten race on April 21

Monthly bus passes on Port Edward route go up $24

Adult fare goes up $1 one way to and from Prince Rupert on BC Transit’s Route 60

Housing affordability in Northern B.C. sees slight improvements: report

Higher paying jobs mitigating effects of increased housing prices, Realtor says

Volunteers brave the rain for Earth Day clean-up

Positive Prince Rupert - Civic Pride clean-up held at the Pacific Mariners Memorial Park on Apr. 21

Prince Rupert students share portraits of kindness with children in Peru

The Memory Project gives teens a chance to sharpen their art skills and global awareness

Pug life: B.C. town boasts waggish list of dog names

Freedom-of-information request lists most ‘pupular’ dog names registered in White Rock

VIDEO: Fish farming company launches $30-million vessel to treat salmon for sea lice in B.C. waters

Freshwater treatment an improvement but fish farms should be removed from sea, says conservationist

Singh says childhood abuse steeled him for scrutiny and stress of politics

He recounts the assaults for the first time in his book Love & Courage

Despite five extra weeks’ parental leave in Canada, dads still face stigma: survey

One reason people said dads don’t need leave is because they can just bond with their kids at weekend

Vintage bottles, magic cards, a 1969 Playboy: Quirky items found in historic B.C. buildings

Crews set aside some of the funkier pieces emerging from the construction rubble

PHOTOS: Inside the ‘shoe house’ in Northern B.C.

A rare look inside the famous Kitseguecla Lake Road shoe house, with a tour led by owner Toby Walsh

Thieves steal five of Seven Dwarves ornaments honouring B.C. couple’s late son

For the second time in a year, several garden ornaments stolen from Cloverdale family’s front garden

Child, 11, accidentally shot in the chest at Alberta religious colony

Child taken from Hutterite colony to nearby hospital

Most Read