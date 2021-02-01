FILE - In this Jan. 24, 2011 file photo, Dustin Diamond attends the SYFY premiere of “Mega Python vs. Gatoroid” at The Ziegfeld Theater in New York. Diamond died Monday after a three-week fight with carcinoma, according to his representative. He was 44. Diamond, best known for playing Screech on the hit ’90s sitcom “Saved by the Bell,” was hospitalized last month in Florida and his team disclosed later he had cancer. (AP Photo/Peter Kramer, File)

FILE - In this Jan. 24, 2011 file photo, Dustin Diamond attends the SYFY premiere of “Mega Python vs. Gatoroid” at The Ziegfeld Theater in New York. Diamond died Monday after a three-week fight with carcinoma, according to his representative. He was 44. Diamond, best known for playing Screech on the hit ’90s sitcom “Saved by the Bell,” was hospitalized last month in Florida and his team disclosed later he had cancer. (AP Photo/Peter Kramer, File)

‘Saved by the Bell’ star Dustin Diamond dies of cancer at 44

Diamond, best known for playing Screech on the hit ’90s sitcom, was hospitalized last month in Florida

“Saved by the Bell” star Dustin Diamond died Monday after a three-week fight with carcinoma, according to his representative. He was 44.

“Dustin did not suffer. He did not have to lie submerged in pain. For that, we are grateful,” the actor’s spokesman, Roger Paul, said in a statement.

Diamond, best known for playing Screech on the hit ’90s sitcom, was hospitalized last month in Florida and his team disclosed later that he had cancer.

“Saved by the Bell” aired from 1989 to 1993, and its spinoffs included “Saved by the Bell: The College Years,” “Good Morning, Miss Bell” and “Saved by the Bell: The New Class,” which Diamond starred in. A sequel was launched on Peacock last fall featuring many from the original cast, including Elizabeth Berkley, Mario Lopez, Tiffani Thiessen and Mark-Paul Gosselaar. Diamond was not included.

He starred in a handful of reality television series including the 5th season of “Celebrity Fit Club,” “The Weakest Link” and “Celebrity Boxing 2.” In December 2013, Diamond appeared on an episode of OWN’s “Where Are They Now?” and became a house member in the 12th season of “Celebrity Big Brother.”

Diamond was sued several times for delinquent taxes and in foreclosure proceedings for missing mortgage payments. He has appeared on reality TV shows, made a sex tape and produced a tell-all documentary on Lifetime TV called “The Unauthorized Saved by the Bell Story.” In 2015, he was sentenced to serve four months in jail for his part in a Wisconsin barroom stabbing.

“Dustin was a humorous and high-spirited individual whose greatest passion was to make others laugh. He was able to sense and feel other peoples’ emotions to such a length that he was able to feel them too — a strength and a flaw, all in one,” wrote Paul.

Mark Kennedy, The Associated Press

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Gilligan’s Podcast: tales of Mary Ann and more with co-owner of the ‘SS Minnow’

Just Posted

BC Hydro electricity outage affected more than 6724 households in Prince Rupert on Feb. 1. (Black Press files)
Hydro outage affected thousands in Prince Rupert region

Circuit transmission failure cited as cause of BC Hydro outage in Prince Rupert

Health Minister Adrian Dix is joined by Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry as they look on as Premier John Horgan discusses reopening the province's economy in phases in response to the COVID-19 pandemic during a press conference in the rotunda at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Wednesday May 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Dix says review launched after stillbirth leads to allegations of racism at Kitimat hospital

B.C. apologized for widespread racism in the health-care system after a report last November

A lone cross adorns the front lawn of Acropolis Manor in Prince Rupert on Jan. 30 to honour the memory, mark the loss and possibly fore-shadow the next moments at the long-term health care facility where a COVID-19 outbreak was declared on Jan. 19. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Bitter-sweet tributes of honour and gratitude are hailed at health care facility amidst rising death toll

Prince Rupert area communities show love and support at Acropolis

A red cross adorned with yellow flowers stands on the front lawn of Acropolis Manor on Jan. 29 in honor of a loved one now passed from COVID-19 at the Prince Rupert long term care facility and seniors home in the city. A total of three residents have succumbed to the virus as of Jan. 29. (Photo: Terry St. Pierre/The Northern View)
Two more tragic deaths at Acropolis Manor seniors home

Prince Rupert long term health care facility confirmed COVID-19 cases remain unchanged at 38

On Jan 27th a resident of Acropolis Manor died due to a COVID-19 outbreak declared just nine days earlier on Jan. 19. The manor had remained without COVID-19 cases for just less than a year from the start of the pandemic. (Northern View File Photo)
Acropolis Manor resident dies from COVID-19

Case numbers are up at the Prince Rupert seniors and longterm care facility - 38 cases

Crosses are displayed in memory of residents who died from COVID-19 at the Camilla Care Community facility in Mississauga, Ont., on Nov. 19, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Grandparents, researchers, friends: 20,000 people in Canada have died of COVID-19

It’s been just over a year since Canada recorded its first case of the virus

NDP Leader John Horgan is given a tour of the store during a campaign stop at 88 Supermarket in Vancouver, Oct. 1, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. political parties reap more millions from public subsidy

NDP, B.C. Liberals, Greens get half of election expenses back

A plane is seen through the window on the tarmac of Vancouver International Airport as the waiting room is empty Tuesday, June 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
New travel rules leave flight options on U.S. airlines for Canadian sun seekers

Only Canadian airlines have suspended their flights down south

Temporary shelter at North Surrey Recreation Centre is one of the shelter locations that has dealt with COVID-19 outbreaks. (Surrey Now-Leader)
Rapid tests deployed for B.C. homeless shelter outbreaks

‘Every possible use’ for COVID-19 in care homes too

(File)
Elderly woman left ‘clinging to life’ in Vancouver after attack by men dressed as police

Police are on the lookout for two suspects

(New Westminster Police)
‘Sounds of screaming’ lead New Westminster police to arrest man with knife

Man was charged with two counts of assault with a weapon

A skier was fully caught in the avalanche and was buried in 1.5m of snow north of Mount Apps in the southern end of the Comox Valley Sunday. Photo by Comox Valley Search and Rescue
Skier suffers multiple injuries after being caught in Vancouver Island avalanche

The woman was fully caught in the avalanche and was buried in 1.5m of snow

COVID-19 (Pixabay)
Case of COVID-19 at Maple Ridge high school may be new variant

Maple Ridge testing centre closed Monday as Garibaldi students, staff to be tested

Feb. 2, 2021 marks 13 years since 24-year-old Realtor Lindsay Buziak was murdered while showing a home in Saanich. (Submitted photo)
New technology allowing Saanich police, FBI, RCMP to follow leads in Lindsay Buziak’s murder

Feb. 2 marks 13 years since the 24-year-old was murdered while showing a home in Greater Victoria

Most Read