Coral Fitzsimmons of Spectrum City Dance (Sumbitted Photo)

Rupert dancers shine at the B.C Annual Dance Competition

Dance Academy of Prince Rupert and Spectrum City dancers take top spots

Rupert dancers are cleaning up after only three days of competition at the annual B.C Dance Competition currently underway at the Lester Centre of the Arts where over 300 dancers are competing for $60,000 in prize money and scholarships.

The event will run throughout the week with a gala event on Saturday evening, May 11.

Dance Academy of Prince Rupert dancers:

– Taylor Jackson placed first in the jazz and lyrical solo categories.

– Sienna Lomba placed first in jazz solo.

– Bailey Rae placed second in jazz solo and demi en pointe solo categories.

– Fiona Riesen and Gracie Long placed second in the jazz duo

Classical Chickens placed first in the group placements.

Spectrum City Dancers:

– Nolan Robinson and Cruz Rochon placed first in the duet 12 and under category.

– Nathania Cam placed first in the contemporary solo 14 category.

– Evangeline Apollo’s placed first in the Briker Hip hop solo 10.

– Nolan Robinson placed second in the jazz solo 11 and 12.

– Coral Fitzsimmons placed first in the Musical theatre solo 12 and under.

– Jillian Mastroianni placed second in the Musical theatre solo 12 and under.

– Gillian Jardim placed first in the jazz solo 13-18 and the demi-character solo 13-18 categories.

– Nolan Robinson placed second in the ballet solo 10-12.

– Coral Fitzsimmons placed second in the variety solo 12 and under.

– Zosia Stevenson placed second in the modern solo 15.

Wednesday, May 8, morning programming features duets, variety solos, hip hop solos, variety solos, student choreography and acrobatics solos.

There won’t be any performances on Wednesday evening – the dancers will be taking part of celebrations at the Highliner Hotel to celebrate 30 years of B.C dance.

Thursday, May 9, modern solos, contemporary solos, jazz, acrobatic solos, duets, hip-hop solos and musical theatre solos take stage.

Afternoon line-ups feature demi-character, lyrical solos, contemporary solos and the evening audiences will be entertained by small groups, tap groups, demi-character, song and dance group.


Bailey Rae placed and Taylor Jackson of the Dance Academy of Prince Rupert (DAPR Facebook Image)

Sienna Lomba of the Dance Academy of Prince Rupert (DAPR Facebook Image)

