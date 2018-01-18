Roy & Rosemary, the piano and violin duo, perform at the Lester Centre on Jan. 21 featuring Cody Karey. (Submitted)

Roy & Rosemary bring the sounds of Hollywood to Prince Rupert

The piano and violin duo perform at the Lester Centre with Cody Karey

Crystal Lorette first saw Roy & Rosemary perform two years ago and booked them right away.

“The first 30 seconds in I was definitely thinking ‘I need to have this group come in,’” Lorette, manager of Lester Centre of the Arts, said.

“When I booked them a few years ago, I could afford to bring them up. At this point, I don’t think I could because they have really broadened their reputation with presenters, so they’re getting booked up for bigger venues.”

Those venues include Carnegie Hall — several times — and St. Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican.

On Jan. 21 at 7 p.m. the piano and violin duo will be joined on stage at the Lester Centre by Cody Karey.

“Cody is a B.C. boy,” Lorette said. “He’s an amazing tenor to come out of Fort St James. He’s worked with David Foster and he’s been on the stage with incredible talents like Michael Bublé and Josh Groban.”

They’ll perform epic hits quintessential of Hollywood cinema.

“I can guarantee you that you’re going to be tapping your toes and humming along and sincerely enjoying yourself at this concert,” Lorette said.

The show is for the Lester Centre’s membership drive. If you purchase a membership for $10, the ticket for the night’s performance is only an extra $15. Tickets can be bought at Cook’s Jewellers or over the phone at the Lester Centre at 250-627-8888.

