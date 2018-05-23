Rock Stock returns to Lester Centre for 8th year

Ian Lihou and members of Ring System Music Studio jam in preparation for the annual Rock Stock Musical Festival which is taking place at the Lester Centre. (Matthew Allen / The Northern View)

Summer is on its way, and that means that students from Prince Rupert’s Ring System Music Studio will soon be performing classical and contemporary hits in front of their family and friends at the annual Rock Stock show.

READ MORE: Lester Centre hosts 7th annual Rock Stock concert

This year, the show takes place on My 26 at the Lester Centre with all proceeds going back to the centre to help fund maintenance and the purchase of new equipment.

The performers have spent months jammed into the studio in Ian Lihou’s basement ironing out the kinks in their songs and preparing to put on a show.

Lihou, the studio’s director, said the students have been working hard on their set list, and will bring energy to their performance on stage.

“Preparations are going well,” Lihou said. “I believe these kids will pull it off like they always do. It’ll be a great show.”

Tickets available at Cook’s Jewellers and the Lester Centre of the Arts.