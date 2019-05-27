The ninth annual Rock Stock took place Saturday, May 25. (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)

Rock Stock 2019 is over, and the next one can’t come soon enough

Ninth annual Rock Stock show raises over $3,700 for the Lester Centre of the Arts

The 50 students who performed at the Lester Centre on Saturday sounded like a professional real-live band, performing everything from Sia to Michael Jackson. Each kid had their own unique stage presence you would never guess that some of their youngest members are only nine years old.

“This has been the best concert yet,” said Kate Morse, vocalist and guitarist.

For members like Morse, it is a bittersweet night. She and several other members are graduating from high school this year, which means they will be saying farewell to their cohort of musicians. As a final send-off, the graduates performed “49 Funk” together on stage, in costume, for the last time.

“It’s really sad, but at least I’ll be helping out with stuff next year,” Morse said.

READ MORE: Heart of Our City: Ian Lihou plays music eight days a week

This is the ninth annual Rock Stock show for Prince Rupert’s Ring System Music Studio, spearheaded by Ian Lihou. This year they raised over $3,700 for the Lester Centre of the Arts thanks to community members who paid by donation at the door.

Lihou said the concert is always a way for the kids to show off their hard work throughout the year and give back to the community.

As the concert ends, they take down the stage, and after a few days rest will be back at it again for their annual winter “Jingle Bell Rock” showcase, where all proceeds go to the Salvation Army.

READ MORE: Jingle Bell Rock concert takes over the Lester Centre

