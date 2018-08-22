The bouncy castle returns for the Pop Up Prince Rupert Downtown Street Fair. (Matthew Allen / The Northern View)

Pop-up fair to bring vibrancy back to Third Avenue

This Friday, a section of Third Avenue in Prince Rupert will transform into a market

Surprise! A pop-up street fair is taking over Third Avenue West on Friday.

There will be a bouncy castle and juggling for kids, free yoga starting at 4:30 p.m. for all levels, and performances by the Nisga’a Dance Group and music starting at 6 p.m.

“We wanted to see if there was a possibility to do some stuff in the shorter term, spontaneous events, just to see if it’s a viable concept to see if there’s interest in the community and to see if something like that could bring a bit of vibrancy and life back to Third Avenue,” said Ceilidh Marlow, project coordinator with Redesign Rupert, and one of the pop-up street fair organizers.

At least 14 vendors and businesses are setting up tables to share the services they provide and what’s coming up this fall. There will also be food and a live action role-playing performance by Good times Games.

“We want to see everybody out there, we’re really excited to see if this is something that people are interested in and if it goes well, if people seem stoked and interested then we would want to continue with pop-up events around Prince Rupert,” Marlow said.

Any questions, contact ceilidh@redesignrupert.ca

READ MORE: Business Walk returns to gauge business climate in Prince Rupert


shannon.lough@thenorthernview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
CBS’ ‘The Big Bang Theory’ to end in 2019 after 12 seasons

Just Posted

Terrace hiker survives fall from cliff

SAR longline rescue team finds woman clinging to small ledge 300-feet down

Pop-up fair to bring vibrancy back to Third Avenue

This Friday, a section of Third Avenue in Prince Rupert will transform into a market

13th Cannery Road Race one month away

Northern View takes on scenic half-marathon, 10k, 5k, and 1k kid fun run after a break in 2017

Last mobile home owners in Prince Rupert fighting eviction

Property owner calls agreement with the tenants ‘unfair’

RCMP briefs: man waves knife on Third Ave West, search for stolen pickup

Police files from August 18 and 19 in Prince Rupert

B.C.’s first whale watching boat now calls Prince Rupert home

MV Gikumi pioneered the whale watching industry in B.C. and has been upgraded for 2019

The Northern View 2018 Readers Choice

Vote online or at the Prince Rupert office before noon on Sept. 7

Canada ‘very encouraged’ by progress on US-Mexican NAFTA talks: Freeland

Trump said Canada had deliberately been frozen out of the NAFTA talks last week

Endangered Leatherback Turtle spotted near Vancouver Island

The rare moment was captured by Jeremy Koreski and former Vancouver Canucks defenceman Willie Mitchell

B.C. NDP prepares to move on labour, employment standards

‘Frightening time for business,’ B.C. Liberal critic John Martin says

CBS’ ‘The Big Bang Theory’ to end in 2019 after 12 seasons

It’s the most popular comedy on television

B.C. team’s Little League World Series run is over after loss to Puerto Rico

Playing as Team Canada, plucky Surrey squad will return home with fond memories of Williamsport trip

Montreal gets $1.2B federal loan for electric rail

Money comes from financing agency created last year as an infrastructure bank for major projects

B.C. wildfire smoke hazard temporary, most don’t need masks

Provincial Health Officer says staying indoors best strategy

Most Read