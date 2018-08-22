Pop-up fair to bring vibrancy back to Third Avenue

This Friday, a section of Third Avenue in Prince Rupert will transform into a market

Surprise! A pop-up street fair is taking over Third Avenue West on Friday.

There will be a bouncy castle and juggling for kids, free yoga starting at 4:30 p.m. for all levels, and performances by the Nisga’a Dance Group and music starting at 6 p.m.

“We wanted to see if there was a possibility to do some stuff in the shorter term, spontaneous events, just to see if it’s a viable concept to see if there’s interest in the community and to see if something like that could bring a bit of vibrancy and life back to Third Avenue,” said Ceilidh Marlow, project coordinator with Redesign Rupert, and one of the pop-up street fair organizers.

At least 14 vendors and businesses are setting up tables to share the services they provide and what’s coming up this fall. There will also be food and a live action role-playing performance by Good times Games.

“We want to see everybody out there, we’re really excited to see if this is something that people are interested in and if it goes well, if people seem stoked and interested then we would want to continue with pop-up events around Prince Rupert,” Marlow said.

Any questions, contact ceilidh@redesignrupert.ca

