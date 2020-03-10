Pop singer Lights, Ewan Currie of Sheepdogs among Juno Awards presenters

2020 Juno Awards nominees were announced on Jan. 28, 2020. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Electronic pop singer Lights, the Sheepdogs frontman Ewan Currie and Inuk performer Riit will be among the presenters on Sunday at the Juno Awards.

Organizers of the country’s biggest celebration of Canadian music say they’ve lined up an array of homegrown personalities to hand out the trophies on the televised show, which will be hosted by Alessia Cara in Saskatoon.

Among the presenters are many of this year’s nominees, including country album of the year contender Dallas Smith, five-time Junos contender Felix Cartal, who’s up for dance recording this year, and Nuela Charles, nominated for adult contemporary album.

First-time R&B/soul recording nominee Amaal and Regina-based band the Dead South, vying for traditional roots album, are also among the presenters.

“Mr. D” actress Emma Hunter and ”Murdoch Mysteries” actor Jonny Harris round out the final batch of names announced, while Anne Murray already committed to ushering Jann Arden into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame.

The Junos show is going forward despite concerns about the spread of the novel coronavirus in Canada. There have been no cases of COVID-19 reported in Saskatchewan and Junos planners say they’re closely monitoring advice from the country’s public health agency and other federal, provincial and municipal experts ahead of the event.

A week of Juno-related events are already underway, with the annual Juno Cup celebrity hockey game set for Friday at Merlis Belsher Place, and the Junos gala dinner, where the majority of the awards are handed out, set for Saturday.

Cara leads this year’s event with six nominations with rapper Tory Lanez following with five nods. Lanez is also set to perform on the broadcast, with R&B artist Daniel Caesar, pop singer Lennon Stella and rock band the Glorious Sons among the others slated to take the stage.

The 2020 JUNO Awards will be broadcast live from the SaskTel Centre and stream globally on the CBC website.

David Friend, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AwardsMusic