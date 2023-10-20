Pop superstar Pink says she’s postponing two Vancouver shows this weekend due to a respiratory infection. Pink performs at the American Music Awards on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Chris Pizzello

Pink postpones Vancouver shows on doctor’s orders

Respiratory infection sidelines pop star, cancelled shows to be rescheduled

Pop superstar Pink is postponing two Vancouver concerts this weekend as she deals with a respiratory infection.

The “Trustfall” singer says she won’t take the stage Friday and Saturday at Rogers Arena under her doctor’s orders.

She added that concert promoter Live Nation is working on rescheduled dates for both shows.

The Thursday announcement, made on her social media platforms, came after Pink postponed two dates in Tacoma, Wash., this week for what she described as “family medical issues” that required “immediate attention.”

Her “Summer Carnival” tour, which is set to wrap up in Australia early next year, has attracted its share of attention in recent months.

At one show, a fan threw a bag purported to be filled with their dead mother’s ashes onto the stage.

