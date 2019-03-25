Photos of Rumors on stage in Prince Rupert

Seats were filled the Lester Centre of the Arts for the final night of Rumors, a Neil Simon comedy put on by Prince Rupert community members.
The cast was made up of local performers, Chris Armstrong, Tristan Higginson, Rich Jerstad, Paula Loroff, Heather MacRae, Aurora Martin, Will Matheson, Krysta Ostrom, Tyler Portelance and Jacqueline Taylor.
Hans Seidemann co-directed alongside Lester Centre general manager Michael Gurney, and stage manager Scott Langille.
Photo slideshow below.
Shannon Lough | Editor
Shannon Lough
Send Shannon email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter