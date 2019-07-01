PHOTO GALLERY: Prince Rupert celebrates Canada Day 2019

The Prince Rupert community celebrated Canada Day 2019 in style at Mariners Park. (Dana Cocullo / The Northern View) James Pederson having fun in the sun at Mariners Park for Canada’s 152 birthday. (Dana Cocullo / The Northern View) Father and son duo, Ryder and Mike Pederson monkeying around in Mariners Park to celebrate Canada’s 152 birthday.(Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View) Pork, beef and chicken kebabs, along with chow mein, were on the menu at the Canada Day 2019 celebration in Mariners Park. (Dana Cocullo / The Northern View) Children played chess on a grand scale as part of the activities. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View) (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View) King me! A big checkers board was available to try out as well.(Alex Kurial / The Northern View) (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View) Sulley, Mike and Boo welcome kids to the bouncy castle. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View) (Alex Kurial / The Northern View) Michael Gurney, manager at the Lester Centre, directing the Prince Rupert Community Band. (Dana Cocullo / The Northern View) The Prince Rupert Community Band under the direction of new conductor Michael Gurney. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View) Alan Phuong, Catherine Phuong, Julian Mar, Kokoro Otake, Dianna Vuu and Anna Nguyen are part of the Prince Rupert Chinese Association lion dance team. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View) Alan Phuong, Catherine Phuong, Julian Mar, Kokoro Otake, Dianna Vuu and Anna Nguyen are part of the Prince Rupert Chinese Association lion dance team. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View) The lion rears up for a mighty roar. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View) Mayor Lee Brain presents Ian Lihou with the City of Prince Rupert Civic Merit Award for his work with young Prince Rupert musicians. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View) Mayor Lee Brain and Kay Hulson cut cake for those in attendance. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View) Riley Robinson was the recipient of a slice from Mayor Brain. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View) Riley Robinson is pleased with his slice as he sports his regalia. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View) (Dana Cocullo / The Northern View) RCMP Cst. Youngman & Cst. Matthews. (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View) Following the flag raising, RCMP Cst. Matthews & Cst. Youngman spent the afternoon trading stories with those in the crowd. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View) RCMP Cst. Youngman & Cst. Matthews posing with fan George Colussi. (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View) The Prince Rupert Chinese Association and Gitmaxmak’ay Nisga’a Dancers teamed up for a drumming and lion dance performance to start the Canada Day festivities. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View) The Gitmaxmak’ay Nisga’a Dancers. (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View) The Gitmaxmak’ay Nisga’a Dancers. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View) A number of performances by local musicians were put on for an eager Canada Day crowd. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View) Mona Troberg with the Special Events Society helped out for Canada Day 2019 by handing out delicious birthday cake provided by Baker Boy. (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View) Mayor Lee Brain probably wondering if his constituents left him a slice of cake at Canada Day 2019 in Mariners Park. (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View) Mona Troberg (left) and Judy Riddlell (right) with the Special Events Society helped out for Canada Day 2019 by handing out delicious birthday cake provided by Baker Boy. (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View) Siblings Elise and CJ Helin celebrated Canada’s 152 birthday by decorating the walkways at Mariner’s Park. (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View) Kids celebrated Canada’s 152 birthday by decorating the walkways at Mariner’s Park. (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View) (Dana Cocullo / The Northern View) Ring System Music Studio ends the Canada Day 2019 festivities at Mariners Park after their mentor and teacher Ian Lihou won the Prince Rupert Civic Merit Award for all his dedicated work toward their growth. (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View) (Alex Kurial / The Northern View) (Dana Cocullo / The Northern View)

The weather was cool and sunny as Prince Rupert celebrated Canada Day 2019 at Mariner’s Park.

Children had a selection of activities from face painting, life-size chess, and a Disney castle to bounce in.

Penelope Finnigan monkeying around at Mariner’s Park on Canada Day 2019. (Dana Cocullo / The Northern View)

Sibling duo Alex Kessler, 6, and Keire Kessler, 8, enjoying dessert and their new makeover at Mariners Park for Canada Day 2019. (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)

There was plenty for kids to do, like face painting, at Canada Day 2019 celebrations in Mariners Park. (Dana Cocullo / The Northern View)

James Pederson celebrating Canada Day 2019 at Mariner’s Park. (Dana Cocullo / The Northern View)

Ryder Pederson climbing to new heights as Canada turns 152. (Dana Cocullo / The Northern View)

The park was packed at Prince Rupertites and tourists waited in line to buy popcorn and cotton candy while listening to local musicians sing on stage.

The Prince Rupert Chinese Association and the Gitmaxmak’ay Nisga’a Dancers both put on performances representing their own culture’s heritage within Canada.

Lions took to the tables for the exciting dance. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

The Gitmaxmak’ay Nisga’a Dancers. (Dana Cocullo / The Northern View)

The Gitmaxmak’ay Nisga’a Dancers. (Dana Cocullo / The Northern View)

During the afternoon, Mayor Lee Brain put a halt in the Canada Day celebrations to instead celebrate locals who have given back to the community.

Ian Lihou won the Prince Rupert Civic Merit Award for his work with the young musicians in the city and the shows they put on for charity. (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)

Ian Lihou won the Prince Rupert Civic Recognition Award for all his hard work mentoring the young musicians in the city through Ring System Music Studio. They are most famous for their annual Rock Stock performance put on in the Spring to raise money for the Lester Centre and their annual Jingle Bell Rock show to raise funds for the Salvation Army during the Christmas Holidays.

Ring System Music Studio closed the Canada Day 2019 festivities with a performance after mentor and teacher Ian Lihou won the Civic Recognition Awards. (Dana Cocullo / The Northern View)

Local photographer Phuong Nguyen was bestowed the Civic Appreciation Award for never missing a community event always catching Prince Rupert life in a snap.

Throughout the day, birthday cake was distributed to celebrate Canada’s 152.

Pugsley the dog, one of the Canada Day 2019 mascots. (Dana Cocullo / The Northern View)

The Prince Rupert community celebrated Canada Day 2019 in style at Mariners Park. (Dana Cocullo / The Northern View)

