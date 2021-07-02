Actress and animal rights activist Pamela Anderson serves free vegan meals during an event held by Green Party candidate for East Vancouver Bridget Burns to register voters for the federal election, in the downtown Eastside of Vancouver, on Wednesday October 9, 2019. Actress Pamela Anderson is asking Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to take meat and milk off prison menus to help the planet and the health of federal inmates, and save taxpayers some cash, to boot. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Pamela Anderson to return to Vancouver Island for HGTV Canada reno show next year

Corus Studios says it has greenlit the eight-part series

Pamela Anderson is returning to her roots on the coast of Vancouver Island for an HGTV Canada show set to debut next year.

Corus Studios says it has greenlit the eight-part series, which has the working title “Pamela Anderson’s Home Reno Project.”

Cameras will follow the Canadian actor as she transforms her late grandmother’s abandoned legacy property into a home for herself and her family.

The nearly three-hectare property sits on the shore of the town of Ladysmith.

Corus says Anderson bought the rustic property from her grandmother more than 25 years ago and promised to keep it in the family.

The media company says the TV and film star plans to project manage every aspect of the transformation, with the help of her new husband and local carpenter, Dan Hayhurst.

Also helping will be her mother, Carol Anderson, and local crew, designers and craftspeople.

The series is a full-circle moment of sorts for Anderson, whose first television role was Lisa, the Tool Time Girl, on the ABC sitcom “Home Improvement.”

She became a global star as CJ on the NBC lifeguard drama “Baywatch,” followed by her own syndicated series, “V.I.P.”

The Canadian Press

