Pamela Anderson joins Food Network Canada, while HGTV Canada renews ‘Garden of Eden’

Pamela Anderson is bringing her passion for plant-based food to Food Network Canada.

Corus Studios says the model, actress and animal activist serves as host and sous-chef on a new series with the working title, “Pamela’s Cooking With Love.”

Production is set to begin this summer, with eight episodes of the hour-long show scheduled to premiere in 2024.

The show will see Anderson work with a variety of chefs to develop plant-based menus, gather diverse ingredients and prepare meals for friends and family.

Meanwhile, Corus Studios says they’ve also ordered a second season of “Pamela’s Garden of Eden” for HGTV Canada.

Eight new episodes are currently in production and will continue to follow Anderson’s efforts to renovate her grandmother’s legacy property on Vancouver Island.

The new season will also follow Anderson commute to Los Angeles to help her son Brandon Lee renovate his newly purchased house.

Corus Studios will distribute both series internationally, and both are produced by the Los Angeles- and Vancouver-based Fireworks Media Group.

Lee, Jesse Fawcett and Robert Hardy serve as executive producers for both projects, while Anderson is executive producer on the cooking show.

The announcements come amid a busy return to the spotlight for Anderson, who last month released her memoir, “Love, Pamela” and Netflix documentary, “Pamela, A Love Story.”

