Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir come to Abbotsford in October with the Rock the Rink show.

Olympic champions Virtue and Moir announce rock-themed ice show

Cross-Canada figure skating show Rock the Rink starts at Abbotsford Centre on Oct. 5

Olympic figure skating champions Tessa Virtue, Scott Moir and Patrick Chan have announced a new tour, Rock the Rink, opening in Abbotsford this fall.

The show travels to more than 30 cities across Canada and as well as a few cities in the U.S.

READ MORE: Ice dancers Tessa Virtue, Scott Moir named team of the year

Following the success of their Thank You Canada tour last year, Virtue, Moir and Chan are introducing live music, as well as upgrades to lighting, video and interactive technology.

“Last year, we rode the Olympic wave and carried the momentum through the Thank You Canada tour – a fulfilling project that truly allowed us to connect with fans coast to coast,” Virtue said in a release.

“This year, it’s critical that we elevate the production and generate authentic entertainment in new and creative ways. Scott and I have spent our career striving for more, taking risks, and daring ourselves to be better. … Our approach to this is no different.”

The cast will also feature Canadian greats Kaetlyn Osmond and Elvis Stojko, as well as Italian world champions Carolina Kostner, Anna Cappellini and Luca Lanotte, and Olympic medalist and four-time U.S. national champion Jeremy Abbott.

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 3 at rocktherink.com.

READ MORE: Barbie announces Tessa Virtue doll as part of ‘Role Models’ series

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Worker dies in fall while setting up Coachella Festival

Just Posted

Former Burns Lake mayor to plead guilty in sex assault case

Luke Strimbold scheduled for guilty pleas May 6

Northwest Sockeyes win gold in Prince George

Players from Prince Rupert, Terrace and Kitimat took to the ice in the Tigers Invitational

Grouse Mountain’s resident bears, Coola and Grinder, wake up from hibernation

The two grizzlies have been living on Grouse Mountain for 18 years.

Runners brave the rain for Rupert’s Half Marathon and 8K

VIDEO: Athletes took part in the first organized running race on Sunday, April 7

Leonila “Lola” Garcia Abecia passes away at 105

Family celebrated her birthday at Acropolis Manor in Prince Rupert on March 14

Unusual harbour porpoise activity off Prince Rupert coast

VIDEO: North Coast Cetacean Research Initiative say the porpoises’ activity is unique

B.C. Catholic church stands firm on decision to deny gay pride event

Church released statement saying event is against beliefs, morals

Smuggler’s Inn owner charged with helping people illegally enter Canada

Robert Joseph Boule is facing 21 charges

Boeing orders and deliveries tumble as Max jet is grounded

Boeing suspended deliveries in mid-March after regulators around the world ordered the plane grounded

Chris Hadfield’s iconic photos from outer space to be available to public

The Chris Hadfield Space Photographs Collection will be available on the Dalhousie Libraries’ website

B.C. lawsuit over Andy Warhol’s art of Wayne Gretzky moves ahead

A Vancouver-based fine art dealer made a deal with Warhol for rights to artwork in 1983

Olympic champions Virtue and Moir announce rock-themed ice show

Cross-Canada figure skating show Rock the Rink starts at Abbotsford Centre on Oct. 5

Public asked to be aware of scammers posing as Canada Revenue Agency

Scammers posing as Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) employees continue to contact Canadians

B.C. prepared if Alberta shuts off fuel supplies, David Eby says

If B.C. continues pipeline battle, ‘we’ll finish it,’ Alberta’s Jason Kenney vows

Most Read