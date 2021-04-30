Meet the 2021 adjudicators of the 32nd B.C. Annual Dance Competition

Sheri Drewitz-Kanten is an award-winning dance teacher and choreographer and is one of this year’s adjudicators for the 32nd annual B.C. Annual Dance Competition (Photo submitted)

SHERI DREWITZ-KANTEN

Originally from Saskatchewan, Sheri Drewitz-Kanten is an award-winning dance teacher and choreographer who has been teaching all major dance disciplines for over 30 years throughout Western Canada.

Known as an inspirational teacher, Sheri has helped create some of the most well-rounded and best technically trained dancers as recognized in several international competitions. Her talents and eye for detail make her a sought after adjudicator, choreographer, and faculty member for workshops and summer schools.Sheri is a Registered Teacher with the Royal Academy of Dance and certifiedin Progressing Ballet Technique (PBTS), ADAPT, CDTA and is an Apprentice for TKM Release Therapeutic Ball and Myofascial Strength Techniques.

She has successfully put thousands of students through Graded and Vocational RAD Ballet exams and the Solo Seal Award;is a Mentor for the RAD (CBTS); and was thrilled to be part of the RAD pilot project, Discovering Repertoire. In addition, she has prepared and entered students for tap and jazz exams with CDTA and ADAPT.

Sheri received the Best Teacher Award at the World Ballet Art Competition Grand Prix, Toronto 2016 and then was honoured to be appointed the Western Representative for the inaugural WBAC Grand Prix, Calgary 2016.

Sheri now enjoys freelancing throughout Canada: teaching, choreographing,providing customized dance workshops called Beyond Balletand iscelebrating her 10thanniversary as Director of ‘To The Pointe summer’ dance intensive. Sheri works very hard to prepare students to pursue professional dance careers and is very proud of her former students who have continued their passion for dance through many avenues including: the National Ballet School of Canada, Royal Winnipeg School of Ballet, Les Ballets Jazz de Montreal, AMDA, NYU, Savannah Ballet, Broadway productions, film, television, various cruise lines and as Registered Dance Teachers in all disciplines, to name a few.

With the busy life she lives, Sheri happily resides in the Calgary area with her husband Ron and their three children.

Sheri is thrilled to join us and wishes all performers and studios the best of luck!

NATASHA NAZERALI

Natasha Nazerali is a professional dancer from Vancouver.

Most recently Natasha is known for her major win on the hit dance competition show ‘Floored’ starring Liza Koshy where she performed alongside Brian Friedman and Maddie Ziegler.

Natasha attended AMDA: College and Conservatory in New York and L.A. on scholarship where she later graduated with honors in Dance.

She is a highly trained dancer specializing in Hip Hop, Jazz, Contemporary, and Ballet – to name a few.

Natasha has danced on live shows, commercials, and industrials for major brands including Lululemon Athletica, Disney, Quibi, and many more.

She has also choreographed for films such as the TV Movie ‘GIFTED II: The Mystery of the Indian Prince’, and dancing in critically acclaimed ‘Battle Of The Sexes’ starring academy award winning actress Emma Stone.

You can also catch her dancing on the Food Network series ‘Buddy vs. Duff’ and additionally, videos of her dancing have been featured by Ellen DeGeneres on The Ellen Show.