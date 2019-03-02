Luke McMaster is taking his Icons of Soul tour to northwest B.C. (Contributed photo)

Luke McMaster brings Motown and soul to the Lester Centre

On March 8, McMaster performs his Icons of Soul tour in Prince Rupert, and then Quesnel, March 11

Motown and soul-influenced performer Luke McMaster is taking his latest project to northwest B.C.

“It’s something they’ve never seen before,” he said over the phone from Calgary, where he’s kicking off his Icons of Soul tour.

Sure, he said, many bands will say that, but described the “fly on the wall” experience that he intends to deliver.

His influences have always been Motown and classic soul, but in his Icons of Soul, Vol. 1 album, he’s been able to get to the source of where that sounds came from.

“Some of the people that actually created that sound and are still now actively making music. A guy like Lamont Dozier, who wrote and produced like, Four Tops and The Supremes and Marvin Gaye, and they helped craft this new album with us,” McMaster said.

READ MORE: Michael Gurney to take over as Lester Centre manager

They also also shot a documentary chronicling that experience. Part of the show will include clips from the documentary, to help audiences connect with iconic Motown songs.

“I’ll be able to tell stories that I heard directly from the guy that was working with Diana Ross, and, in the studio with Marvin Gaye and then we wrote new music with him, it’s just a very fascinating kind of thing that happened that we bring to the stage,” he said.

After two years of constructing the album and documentary, the McMaster wanted to share the stories from his project to remind people of the Motown legacy.

RELATED: Cheng²Duo wows Lester Centre crowd

He worked with Lamon Dozier, who wrote “I can’t help myself (Sugar pie, honey bunch)” and “You can’t hurry love”, the Rascals founder, Felix Cavaliere “Good Lovin’,” and “People got to be free”.

Originally from Brandon, Manitoba, McMaster has released four albums to date.

On his western Canada tour, McMaster is bringing a band, his voice, behind-the-scenes video clips to create an interactive night of music and stories for audiences at Lester Centre of the Arts, Prince Rupert, (March 8), Mount Elizabeth Theatre, Kitimat (March 9), and The Occidental, Quesnel (March 11).

For tickets and more details visit https://www.lukemcmaster.com/events

To report a typo, email: editor@thenorthernview.com.

Shannon Lough | Editor
Shannon Lough 
Send Shannon email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Previous story
‘Who’s the Boss?’ and ‘Soap’ actress Katherine Helmond dies

Just Posted

B.C. medical students call for more residency spots to curb doctor shortage

Group plans day of action to fight stigma of not landing a spot and to urge government to change

Luke McMaster brings Motown and soul to the Lester Centre

On March 8, McMaster performs his Icons of Soul tour in Prince Rupert, and then Quesnel, March 11

Nathan Cullen not seeking re-election

Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP calls it quits after 15 years

A local man water skied on the harbour Wednesday

Judson Rowse took advantage of the unseasonal warm weather

KAPS hopes to get hands on handhelds under Save-On program

Director hopes more food surplus items will be made available, like sandwiches

Learning about Prince Rupert literacy

North Coast Literacy Now hosted its ninth annual fair on Feb. 24

B.C.’s rural, remote regions bear the lion’s share of gaps in ambulance services: report

The report recommends that BCEHS evaluate its advanced care coverage across the province

Federal legislation for cannabis-possession pardon not enough, critics say

Prior to cannabis legalization, simple possession was punishable by a $1,000 fine, six months in jail

Tourism is economic force in British Columbia with 6.1 million visits: ministry

The industry generated $18.4 billion in revenue in 2017

Growing support for separating roles of justice minister and attorney general

Justice minister is a political executive below the prime minister while the AG ais n independent legal officer

VIDEO: NHL goaltender Carey Price comforts young fan who lost mom to cancer

She died before she could make son’s dream come true to meet Price

“Hangry” kids prompts petition for longer lunch time at B.C. elementary schools

Parent concerned school lunches are coming home uneaten and kids hungry and tired

Canada goose dies after being shot in leg by an arrow

Elizabeth’s Wildlife Center in Abbotsford fields ‘tons of calls’ about injured bird in Langley

Airports feared losing revenue to Uber and Lyft. Here’s what happened.

Ride-hailing could mean few would pay for parking and rental cars

Most Read