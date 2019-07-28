The Lion King. (Walt Disney Pictures)

Lion King reigns above box office for second week

‘Once Upon A Time in Hollywood’ was a distant second with $40 million

The Lion King’s strong circle of life has reached into a second weekend.

According to studio estimates Sunday, Disney’s photorealistic remake brought in $75 million to again finish at the top of the North American box office. Its domestic total of $350 million makes it the year’s fourth highest-grossing film after just 10 days of release.

READ MORE: ‘The Lion King’ rules and ‘Endgame’ scores all-time record

READ MORE: ‘The Lion King’ cast talks reimagining the Disney classic

“Once Upon A Time in Hollywood” was a distant second with $40 million in its opening weekend for Sony, but it was the biggest opening ever for a film from director Quentin Tarantino.

The film with Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie bested the 2009 opening of Tarantino’s “Inglourious Basterds” by $2 million.

Sony’s “Spider-Man: Far From Home” was third with $12.2 million in its fourth weekend and has earned a cumulative $344 million.

Andrew Dalton, The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
It’s Christmas in July on many B.C. movie sets as Hallmark boosts production

Just Posted

STORY AND VIDEO: Record haul at Firemen’s Scramble

Old record shattered as money pours in for BC Burn Fund

STORY AND VIDEO: Brand new kitchen for Prince Rupert Friendship House

Contribution from Port Authority’s Community Investment Fund provides state-of-the-art cooking space

First Nisga’a childcare centre to open in the Nass Valley

Elders will regularly come in to share stories and tradition in Tsimshian language

Central Coast vessel responds to float plane crash

Northern Sea Wolf delayed, but was prepared to assist in rescue effort

VIDEO AND STORY: Best Boating Practices: How to avoid whales when out on the water

Ocean Wise, Port Authority and Dept. of Fisheries team up to give tips on cohabiting with whales

Manitoba RCMP head to York Landing following tip about B.C. murder suspect sighting

Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, are wanted for three northern B.C. deaths

WEB POLL: Do you agree with the City of Prince Rupert’s choice to pave Wantage Road over residential streets in need of repair?

14 major roads in Prince Rupert to be paved by end of summer, should Wantage have been on the list?

RCMP plead with public to send in tips about B.C. fugitives, not post to social media

Bryer Schmegelsky and Kam McLeod are wanted for three homicides in northern B.C.

B.C. murder suspect’s father reveals details of troubled life in book

Alan Schmegelsky, the father of 18-year-old Bryer Schmegelsky, sent a book to reporters this week titled ‘Red Flagged’

Richter Mountain wildfire hits 400 hectares due to ‘better mapping,’ but less aggressive

BC Wildfire Services says be cautious as debris and rocks falling onto Highway 3 near wildfire

UPDATE: ‘Long wait’ for passengers due to Canada-wide customs outage over

Primary inspection kiosks and NEXUS systems are out across Canada

UBC president defends Baltimore after Trump calls it ‘rodent infested mess’

Santa J. Ono tweeted he was ‘proud to have lived and worked in the 7th district of Baltimore’

U.S. presidential candidate Bernie Sanders joins group seeking cheaper insulin in Canada

A vial of insulin costs about 10 times more in the U.S. than in Canada

Behind-the-scenes work on skills policy detailed in election-tinged documents

Staffers are getting ready for the fall election and the prospect of a new party taking power

Most Read