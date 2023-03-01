FILE - Members of the band Kiss, from left, Tommy Thayer, Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons and Eric Singer attend the premiere of A&E Network’s “Biography: KISStory” in New York on June 11, 2021. Kiss have announced the final shows of their last tour, planning to hang up their platform boots after two back-to-back shows at Madison Square Garden in New York at the end of 2023. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

FILE - Members of the band Kiss, from left, Tommy Thayer, Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons and Eric Singer attend the premiere of A&E Network’s “Biography: KISStory” in New York on June 11, 2021. Kiss have announced the final shows of their last tour, planning to hang up their platform boots after two back-to-back shows at Madison Square Garden in New York at the end of 2023. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

Kiss reveal last dates of their farewell tour, ending in NYC

Showy veteran rock band’s swan song to include a November date in Vancouver

Rockers Kiss have announced the final shows of their last tour: The band plans to hang up their platform boots after two back-to-back shows at Madison Square Garden in New York at the end of 2023.

The last leg of the band’s 17-date North American tour kicks off in October in Texas and hits California, Washington, Canada, Tennessee, Indiana, Illinois, Maryland and then culminates in their hometown’s famous venue on Dec. 1 and Dec. 2.

“Kiss was born in New York City. On 23rd Street. Half a century ago. It will be a privilege and honor to finish touring at Madison Square Garden, 10 blocks and 50 years from where we first started,” said the band in a statement.

The band is currently made up of original members Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons as well as Eric Singer and Tommy Thayer. Their best-known songs include “Rock and Roll All Nite,” “I Was Made for Lovin’ You” and “Detroit Rock City.”

The tour includes a handful of Canadian dates, including Nov. 8 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver. Tickets will be available to the public on March 10 at livenation.com.

RELATED: Elton John pays tribute to Queen at his final Toronto show

Pop Music

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Two Victoria women promising to manipulate their way through new Big Brother season

Just Posted

Snowfall warnings follwed by rain had Environment Canada issuing warnings on March 1, followed by the City of Prince Rupert issuing advisories to residents about “Slushmageddon.” (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
‘Slushmageddon’ on the way City of Prince Rupert says

The Gidgalang Kuuyas Naay Secondary School senior boys basketball team beat the Bulkley Valley Christian School in the ‘A’ championship game, crowning them winners of the Northwest zone championship, held at Smithers Secondary School Feb. 24 to 25. (Photo: Tom Grasmeyer)
Haida Gwaii GKNS Breakers win spot in provincial basketball tourney

Porter Atchison places his painted rock in the rock garden outside city hall to mark May as Childcare Month in which the province announced 45 new childcare spaces on May 19 for Prince Rupert. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) Coast Mountain College is partnering with local high schools to train early childcare education assistants in a new program which offers credit for high school grad and ECE qualification. Porter Atchison places his painted rock in the rock garden outside city hall to mark May 2021 as Childcare Month, in which the province announced 45 new childcare spaces on May 19 for Prince Rupert. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
New program qualifies Prince Rupert high school students to be ECE assistants

Twenty-four year old Ian Thomas Collins is the subject of the March 1, Prince Rupert RCMP Wanted Wednesday. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Wanted Wednesday: Ian Thomas Collins