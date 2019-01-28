Katie Holmes in Victoria to film horror movie sequel

Famous actress in BC city to film the sequel to a 2016 horror movie

Katie Holmes is in Victoria filming the sequel to a 2016 horror movie, The Boy, about a life-like doll causing disturbing events in “Heelshire Mansion”, Craigdarroch Castle. The movie featured such stars as Lauren Cohan and Rupert Evans. The Boy 2 is under the same direction, William Brent Bell, known for The Devil Inside (2012) and will also star Ralph Ineson (Guardians of the Galaxy, The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, and The Witch).

The Boy 2 begins filming at undisclosed locations around Greater Victoria today and is expected to continue filming in the area until some time in April.

