Kaien Fusion fashion show hits the runway on Saturday

Back for its fourth year, the cultural show will be at the Lester Centre of the Arts on April 6

Lucy Gui Fu Ying, Karen Buchanan and Pimsuda Johansen (left) are putting together this year’s Kaien Fusion of Fashion, Culture and Dance at the Lester Centre on April 6. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)

Cultural art, dance and fashion will be featured this Saturday at the Lester Centre of the Arts.

Back for its fourth year, the Kaien Fusion of Fashion, Culture and Dance, provides an outlet for designers and dancers from the northern B.C. area.

It started when Karen Buchanan, the executive director for Change Makers Education Society, was running a community literacy project. She found a bunch of sewing machines from a thrift shop and thought they could use them to have people become more self-reliant.

“A lot of people have traditional artistry that goes into their traditional regalia and clothing,” Buchanan said.

“Our relationship to culture, the clothes that we wear, how they’re produced, who produces them, I thought that was a really interesting way to spark conversation and bring people together.”

On April 6, Kaien Fusion kicks off with the art show in the lobby at 6 p.m. and then dance performances and the fashion show at 7 p.m.

Admission is by donation.

Shannon Lough | Editor