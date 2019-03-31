Lucy Gui Fu Ying, Karen Buchanan and Pimsuda Johansen (left) are putting together this year’s Kaien Fusion of Fashion, Culture and Dance at the Lester Centre on April 6. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)

Kaien Fusion fashion show hits the runway on Saturday

Back for its fourth year, the cultural show will be at the Lester Centre of the Arts on April 6

Cultural art, dance and fashion will be featured this Saturday at the Lester Centre of the Arts.

Back for its fourth year, the Kaien Fusion of Fashion, Culture and Dance, provides an outlet for designers and dancers from the northern B.C. area.

It started when Karen Buchanan, the executive director for Change Makers Education Society, was running a community literacy project. She found a bunch of sewing machines from a thrift shop and thought they could use them to have people become more self-reliant.

“A lot of people have traditional artistry that goes into their traditional regalia and clothing,” Buchanan said.

“Our relationship to culture, the clothes that we wear, how they’re produced, who produces them, I thought that was a really interesting way to spark conversation and bring people together.”

READ MORE: Juggling is Prince Rupert’s new happy hour

On April 6, Kaien Fusion kicks off with the art show in the lobby at 6 p.m. and then dance performances and the fashion show at 7 p.m.

Admission is by donation.

Shannon Lough | Editor
Shannon Lough 
Send Shannon email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Upsides, downsides for Smollett, city in looming fines fight

Just Posted

Controlled burn in the industrial area causes smog over Prince Rupert

Residents voice concerns over the smoke seen over Kaien Island

Kaien Fusion fashion show hits the runway on Saturday

Back for its fourth year, the cultural show will be at the Lester Centre of the Arts on April 6

Rupert Meats stocks a taste of home for South Africans

From biltong to Mrs. Ball’s chutney, traditional cultural foods to try out

Province kicks in $1.75M for Telegraph Creek housing

Money will be split between projects in Telegraph Creek, Dease Lake

Lax Kw’alaams band in court last week

Lawyers argued against provincial government interference in its traditional territory

REPLAY: The best videos from across B.C. this week

In case you missed it, here’s a look at the replay-worth highlights from this week in the province

Saying business model is “financially unsustainable,” the CWHL is folding

A record-175,000 fans tuned in to watch the Clarkson Cup finale in Toronto

B.C. VIEWS: Is the NDP giving away our natural gas reserves?

Andrew Weaver again denounces the government he put in power

Canada’s chief justice urges ‘major reforms’ to judge oversight

Richard Wagner said he would be launching a review of the Canadian Judicial Council

Granlund nets winner as Canucks edge Stars 3-2 in shootout

Markstrom makes 38 saves for Vancouver

Crews fighting 250-hectare wildfire near Kamloops

The blaze near Neskonlith Lake is the second burning in the Kamloops Fire Centre

Two cougars shot after mauling child on Vancouver Island

The child sustained non-life-threatening injuries

Seven small wildfires burning in B.C. as warm weather brings dry conditions

BC Wildfire Service urging caution as winter weather melts

‘Greed and opportunism’ highlight vulnerabilities in B.C. immigration case

Me Hee Kim owed $352,226 following the purchase of Comox Valley’s now-closed Hanna Korean Restaurant

Most Read