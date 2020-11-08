“Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek, who lives in Los Angeles, announced his cancer diagnosis in March 2019, in a July 20, 2020 story. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

‘Jeopardy!’ host Alex Trebek dead at 80 after long battle with cancer

Trebek had been fighting pancreatic cancer

‘Jeopardy!’ host Alex Trebek has died at the age of 80 after a long battle with pancreatic cancer.

Trebek had been fighting Stage 4 pancreatic cancer at the time of his death. He first announced his diagnosis on March 6, 2019.

According to Jeopardy!, which the Canadian-born Trebek had hosted since 1984, the host died peacefully at his home on Sunday morning (Nov. 8), surrounded by family and friends.

Trebek had announced earlier this year that if his current treatment didn’t work to cure his cancer, he would not try again.

In his memoir, “The Answer Is…Reflections on My Life,” the Sudbury, Ont.-raised TV personality had written that “quality of life was an important consideration” in the decision.

The seven-time Emmy Award winner said he and his wife, Jean Currivan, and their two children had “a good cry” when he told them.

Trebek added he’d “lived a good, full life,” knew he was nearing the end of it, and was “not afraid of dying.”

READ MORE: Alex Trebek says if current cancer treatment doesn’t work, it might be his last

VIDEO: Courtenay stroke survivor using Jeopardy! to relearn reading ability

Condolences poured out across Twitter shortly after the news of Trebek’s death broke from ‘Jeopardy!’ contestants, friends and fans alike.

