If it’s smokin’ tires you like, the hill climb is the place to be on Saturday. (Photos Gerry Leibel)

It’s moto mayhem in Kitimat this weekend

Don’t miss out on the show ‘n shine, hill climb races

Want to see what your pride and joy can do in a race against other motor enthusiasts? Or maybe something a little less hectic, like showing off your gleaming machine!

Then you need to register for this weekend’s Kitimat Show ‘n Shine and the 11th Annual Kitimat Memorial Hill Climb.

The action starts on Friday, June 21, with the Kitimat Show ‘n Shine in the Tamitik Arena, starting at 6 p.m.

Due to the overwhelming response last year, the organizers have extended the Show & Shine out into the arena’s parking lot. Admission for the event is by donation, the proceeds to go to a charity which will be announced afterwards.

Organizers Derick Stinson and Dana Amado said some participants in both events are coming from as far away as Prince George and Dawson Creek.

“They’re coming down and making a weekend of it. Some of the entrants to the Show & Shine will also be at the Hill Climb,” said Stinson.

There will be lots of prizes – in fact, every entrant to the Show & Shine will receive a prize.

“So far we have 68 entries, all of whom will receive one of the prizes donated by local businesses. Other prizes include door prizes and cash giveaways,” added Stinson.

He said the event will feature vehicles “from all walks of life”, including motorbikes and cars. The entries will be judged via a ballot, which each visitor to the event will be handed when they walk through the door.

The Show & Shine is also where parents can sign the little ones up for the Power Wheels event, which was a huge hit with the community at last year’s event.

“At the first event we had 20 kids. This year we will definitely have more entries,” said Stinson.

Visit their Facebook page for more info

He said vehicles for the Power Wheels event must be battery operated, and the junior racers must have a seatbelt and a helmet to enter.

“We are hoping to bring in a different segment of the community with the Power Wheels event. This will create interest and develop the sport,” said Stinson.

Together with the Northwest Regional Raceway, the plan is to open up the sport and to encourage people who haven’t raced to try it out, including opportunities to race at the airport, which should see some spectacular speeds posted.

The big event of the weekend is the Hill Climb – and it should be a busy day, with even more interest shown from out of town.

Planning for the Hill Climb started in January already, which is necessary considering the requirements for hosting such an event.

Racers have to adhere to the National Hot Rod Association regulations and the vehicles are inspected by a team on Saturday morning before they are allowed into the races.

Vehicles are entered in three classes: Class A and Class B, which are vehicles with slick tires, and ordinary street cars with normal tires for people who have never raced before.

Registration for the Hill Climb takes place at the event’s location on Haisla Blvd. If your car or motorbike passes inspection, it can be raced!

Email the newsroom

Visit our Facebook page

Typos? Email the editor!

 

Bikes, cars, trucks - if it has an engine, it can race (pending approval of course).

Even the kids get to race in Kitimat – the Power Wheels event.

Previous story
VIDEO: Gloria Vanderbilt, heiress, jeans queen, dies at 95
Next story
IKEA offers free meatballs, travel expenses in search for ‘happiness consultant’

Just Posted

Another positive year for Ridley Terminal, coal shipments leading the way

Ridley Terminals Inc. held their annual meeting on Tuesday, June 18

Transport Canada reveals more details on 2018 leak at northern B.C. port

An unknown substance sent five employees to hospital at Prince Rupert’s container terminal

Prince Rupert Port Authority hits record cargo volume but a decline in revenues for 2018

PRPA held its Annual Public Meeting on Monday, June 17

Rupert Runners share memories of beloved volunteer Leslie Peloquin

Distance runner Peloquin was a Learn to Run coach in Prince Rupert for years, inspiring many

Prince Rupert marine business adds second catamaran to its fleet

100-passenger Aurora was launched this year for the Rio Tinto Kemano tunnel project

VIDEO: Acknowledging skeptics, finance minister vows to build Trans Mountain project

Bill Morneau said he recognizes ‘huge amount of anxiety’ in Calgary over future of oil and gas sector

Slain friend motivates rookie football player to make it with hometown B.C. Lions

Jaylen Sandhu, stabbed to death in 2014, a source of inspiration for promising RB Jamel Lyles

B.C. Maxim Cover Girl semi-finalist victorious despite second-place finish

Brandi Hansen says her main goal was to spread an empowering message to others

Home care for B.C.’s elderly is too expensive and falls short: watchdog

Report says seniors must pay $8,800 a year for daily visits under provincial home support program

B.C. ‘struggling’ to meet needs of vulnerable youth in contracted care: auditor

Auditor general says youth in contracted residential services may not be getting support they need

Pair of B.C. cities crack Ashley Madison’s ‘Infidelity Hotlist’

Data from the website reveals Abbotsford and Kelowna hottest spots for cheaters

Life’s work of talented B.C. sculptor leads to leukemia

Former Salmon Arm resident warns of dangers of chemical contact

Billboard posted along B.C.’s Highway of Tears to remember missing and murdered Indigenous women

Billboards featuring Indigenous artwork to be placed in Surrey, Kamloops and near Prince George

Federal cabinet ministers visit Edmonton, Calgary, in wake of TMX approval

Natural Resources Minister Amarjeet Sohi is set to visit Trans Mountain Corp.’s terminal in Edmonton

Most Read