Alley and Aja. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)

Intertidal Music Festival wrap up

Video and photos from the full-day festival held at the North Pacific Cannery in Port Edward, B.C.

More than 20 musical acts, food vendors, yoga, a beer garden and activities for kids made the second annual Intertidal Music Festival at the North Pacific Cannery an event that shouldn’t be missed.

For this year’s festival, the rain held off, and people could enjoy more of the restored working dock at the cannery.

Here are the photo highlights from the festival.

 

Christy Allen came to Intertidal Fest to knit with her friends and listen to music. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)

Dazed n’ Amused, a female Led Zepplin band from Vancouver. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)

Dearly Departed from Terrace on the main stage. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)

Just Showed Up performed first inside the Bunkhouse Lounge. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)

Lil Kiki and the Wolf. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)

Lil Kiki and the Wolf. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)

Mark Ciccone rocks out on the loft stage. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)

Big Northern Lights Dancers open the Intertidal Fest. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)

Big Northern Lights Dancers open the Intertidal Fest. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View) Big Northern Lights Dancers open the Intertidal Fest. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)

Big Northern Lights Dancers open the Intertidal Fest. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)

Big Northern Lights Dancers open the Intertidal Fest. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)

Big Northern Lights Dancers open the Intertidal Fest. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)

Raymond Spencer with the Big Northern Lights Dancers. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)

Raymond Wesley, 10, and Raymond Spencer, 8, with the Big Northern Lights Dancers. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)

Orion Dantzer, shows off his moves at the Intertidal Music Festival in Port Edward. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)

Intertidal Music Festival in Port Edward. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)

Replica. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)

Replica. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)

