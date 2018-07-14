Intertidal Music Festival back for round two

More than 20 performances throughout the day at the North Pacific Cannery on July 21

Festival goers get ready, Intertidal Music Festival is back for another year. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)

The Intertidal Music Festival is returning on July 21 after a successful inaugural year in 2017.

Event organizer Steve Milum said the event attracted more than 800 people last year, and the committee hopes to see that number increase to more than 1,000 people this time around.

READ and Watch More: This Week Podcast episode 93 – Intertidal Music Festival Special

There will be more than 20 performances on three different stages at the historic North Pacific Cannery on July 21, highlighted by headliners Dazed n Amused and The Racket.

“[There’ll be] different genres all over and different set lengths so you should be able to catch everyone,” Milum said. “It’ll be good.”

Dazed n Amused are an all-female Led Zepplin tribute band based out of Vancouver, B.C.

The Racket are headlining the festival for the second year in a row. The Smithers-based trio has been playing together for more than six years and bring a mix of heavy rock and melodic love ballads to their performances on stage.

Other performances include Wii Gisgwilgwelk (Big Northern Lights) Dancers, Li’l Kiki, Jimmy and the Wolf, The Surfin’ Dudes, Frances & Sarah, The Brazen Harlots, Men Who Listen, Just Showed Up, Aja & Alley, The Fictional Kings, Dan Sklapsky AKA Slap-Shott & George Stokes, Brad Reddekopp, Replica, The Electric Hotflash, The Dearly Departed, Mark Ciccone, Tony Harmel, and more.

Opening ceremonies for the event begin at noon with music starting at 1 p.m and continuing until 10 p.m.. Like last year’s festival, there will be a free yoga session from 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. either in the net loft or outside on the working dock if weather permits. There will also be a children’s station with face painting, colouring and other activities available for families as well as multiple food trucks on location to provide refreshments and a beer gardens hosted by The Wheelhouse Brewing Company.

READ MORE: VIDEO and Photos – 2017 Intertidal Music Festival

Shuttle buses (shuttle fares are included in the ticket price) will run from the Jim Ciccone Civic Centre to the music festival every 15 minutes starting at 9:30 a.m., and the drive safe program will also be provided by the Prince Rupert Port Authority.

Admission to the event costs $40 for adults, $25 for youth (ages 6-18), $80 for families (2 adults + 3 youth) and is free for children aged five years old and younger.

Tickets can be purchased at www.intertidalfest.ca/tickets or at the Argosy on Third Avenue in Prince Rupert.

For more information, visit www.intertidalfest.ca



matthew.allen@thenorthernview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter