Happy Pirates of the Pacific for the 41st annual Seafest

Prince Rupert Special Events will hold the 41st annual Seafest on June 7 to 9 (Prince Rupert Special Events Facebook Image)

Mark your calendars for this year’s 41st annual Seafest community festival, organized by Prince Rupert Special Events Society which will take place over the June 7 to 9 weekend

In a press release by Prince Rupert Special Events, the society announced details for the event and the theme for this year is “Happy pirates of the Pacific.”

Seafest is an annual event held on the second weekend in June and is one of the largest community festivals in Northwest B.C. The festival hopes to bring families, neighbours and visitors together to enjoy community comradery and celebrate lives by the sea.

During the three day long event, hundreds of volunteers will organize and coordinate a parade, outdoor music bandstands, and a day of activities and another day of ocean waterfront events with an amazing array of activities and events.

The event will also have foods available and ethnic fare. There will also be a ‘wack your favourite politician or teacher’ and a dunk tank. Children can enjoy the Children’s Bullhead Derby while adults can enter the Swim for Survival race.

Prince Rupert Special events are calling for any volunteers, host an event, become a vendor or put a float in the parade to contact Special Events at 250 624 9118 or to visit the website at www.prspecialevents.com



