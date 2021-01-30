The iconic ‘SS Minnow’. (HA Photography, 2020)

Gilligan's Podcast: tales of Mary Ann and more with co-owner of the 'SS Minnow'

Podcast: Quality Foods founding partner a co-owner of iconic ‘Gilligan’s Island’ boat

For our latest installment (click the arrow in the top left of the above photo to listen), PQB News/VI Free Daily editor Philip Wolf and publisher Peter McCully talk with Ken Schley, well-known as one of the founding partners of Vancouver Island’s Quality Foods grocery chain, a supporter of many charities over the years and, along with partner John Briuolo, the owner of the SS Minnow, the iconic boat from the 1960s TV show ‘Gilligan’s Island’.

From left: Ken Schley, Dawn Wells (Mary Ann from ‘Gilligan’s Island’) and John Briuolo with the ‘SS Minnow’. (Photo submitted, courtesy Ken Schley)

