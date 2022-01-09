Bob Saget. (Wikimedia Commons)

Bob Saget. (Wikimedia Commons)

Full House star Bob Saget found dead at 65: Orange Country Sheriff’s Office

Saget was found dead in a hotel room, authorities confirmed

Bob Saget was found dead in a hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes, on Sunday (Jan. 9), according to the the Orange Country Sheriff’s Office.

Saget was 65 when he died and was best known for playing Danny Tanner in Full House.

Police said they were called after reports of an unresponsive man in a hotel room.

“The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased on scene,” the sheriff’s office posted on social media. “Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case.”

More to come.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Movies & TV

Previous story
Oscar winner and groundbreaking star Sidney Poitier dies

Just Posted

Weapons were seized from an 11th Ave East residence on Jan. 8, after a gunshot was reported on Jan. 7. A Prince Rupert man has been arrested. (Photo: supplied RCMP)
Loaded and prohibited firearms and weapons seized in Prince Rupert

Environment and Climate Change Canada issued the alert for the North Coast and Haida Gwaii on Jan. 9. Gust upwards of 110 km/h are forecast. (Photo: Melissa Boutilier/The Northern View)
Wind alert in effect for North Coast and Haida Gwaii

Cory Ryan has been braving the harbour waters as a crew member for more than 36 years on the Metlakatla ferry service, transporting the village children to and from school each day.
Heart of our City – Cory Ryan, heart of the harbour

The CCGS Sir John Franklin is an offshore science research vessel and helped escort three BC Hydro technicians to Bella Bella on Jan. 7. (Photo: Facebook)
Coast Guard escorts BC Hydro crew through storm to Bella Bella