First sellout for AFFNO Murder Mystery Night

Mystery and suspense was in the air at the eighth annual Association des francophones et francophiles du Nord-Ouest (AFFNO) Murder Mystery Night on Oct. 13.
AFFNO executive director Patrick Witwicki said this year’s show had its first official sellout — more than 115 people including volunteers and attendees — and that the event raised more than $1,500 for the second consecutive year.
Witwicki also thanked that cast of the evenings show, saying he was impressed with all the performances.
“It’s not easy to stand in front of hundred people and be in character,” he said. “So they did a great job.”
