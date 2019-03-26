FILE - In this Aug. 30, 2013 file photo, Swedish DJ, remixer and record producer Avicii poses for a portrait, in New York. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Invision/AP, File)

Family of late DJ Avicii to launch foundation in his memory

Avicii was 28-years-old when he died

The family of the Grammy-nominated Swedish electronic dance DJ Avicii is launching a foundation in his memory.

The international pop star, whose name was Tim Bergling, died in Muscat, Oman, on April 20, 2018. He was 28 years old. Police say there was no evidence of foul play.

His family announced Tuesday that the Tim Bergling Foundation will initially focus on supporting people and organizations in the field of mental illness and suicide prevention. It also will be active in climate change, nature conservation and endangered species.

The foundation’s objectives may be pursued in Sweden and abroad.

The international pop star performed his electronic dance songs at music festivals around the world and landed on U.S. radio with his country-dance mashup “Wake Me Up.”

He retired from touring in 2016.

READ MORE: Producer, DJ Avicii found dead at 28

READ MORE: DJ sorry after asking first woman to win prestigious Ballon D’Or to twerk

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Photos of Rumors on stage in Prince Rupert

Just Posted

City council briefs: Second cannabis shop, April as Sustainability Month

Three people came to speak on the city’s proposed 2019 budget for Prince Rupert

DFO wants sports fishers to halve daily catch limits for prawns

Sport Fishing Advisory Committee resisting changes to prawn and clam catch management on North Coast

Rupert Rampage will play Fort St. John tonight in the Coy Cup

2019 tournament schedule has been released and Prince Rupert Rampage plays host team

Prints Rupert Camera Club opens 2019 exhibition

The show is dedicated to the memory of long-time member Chris Green

City council briefs: Cannabis shop, Metlakatla venture and budget consultation

Prince Rupert council meets on March 25 for the Committee of the Whole

Rupert’s greens ready for golf season

VIDEO: Prince Rupert Golf Club is open for 2019 with turf that weathered well over winter

Study: Why Canadian police should have a dedicated animal cruelty unit

People view fighting animal cruelty as a public responsibility

Convicted pedophile from B.C. raises fears after move to Ontario

Police have issued a warning about Madilyn Harks in Brampton

Mystery plane wakes up B.C. residents

An aircraft circled Langley City over the weekend after midnight for about an hour

Yellow snake spotted slithering in Greater Victoria neighbourhood

Police describe it as ‘large, pale [and] yellow’ suggesting the snake may be exotic

Stranger climbs onto B.C. family’s second-floor balcony, lights fire in barbecue

Incident in Abbotsford terrifies family with two-year-old boy

British Columbians are paying more for booze but also broccoli

Victoria’s inflation was 2.3 per cent, a tick above Vancouver’s of 2.2 per cent

UPDATED: IHIT investigating fatal crash in Surrey

Three people dead, investigators expected to be at scene ‘for significant amount of time’

Eviction halted for B.C. woman deemed ‘too young’ for seniors’ home

Zoe Nagler, 46, had been given notice after living in the seniors complex in Comox for six years

Most Read