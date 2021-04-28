DAPR students take home Ultimate Dancer awards

Dancing is a great way to create friendship (Taylor Jackson and Karlie Fudger) (photo supplied by Teresa Mackereth)
Dancing is a great way to create friendship (Taylor Jackson and Karlie Fudger) (photo supplied by Teresa Mackereth)
Dancers from Dance Academy of Prince Rupert were recognized by the adjudicators at the Terrace Dance Competition in April. (Photo supplied by Teresa Mackereth)Dancers from Dance Academy of Prince Rupert were recognized by the adjudicators at the Terrace Dance Competition in April. (Photo supplied by Teresa Mackereth)
Karlie Fudger winner of the Terrace Dance Competition Senior Ultimate Dancer award. (Photo supplied by Teresa Mackereth)
Karlie Fudger winner of the Terrace Dance Competition Senior Ultimate Dancer award. (Photo supplied by Teresa Mackereth)
Karlie Fudger winner of the Terrace Dance Competition Senior Ultimate Dancer award. (Photo supplied by Teresa Mackereth)
Taylor Jackson winner of the Terrace Dance Competition intermediate Ultimate Dancer award. (Photo supplied by Teresa Mackereth)
Taylor Jackson winner of the Terrace Dance Competition intermediate Ultimate Dancer award. (Photo supplied by Teresa Mackereth)

The Dance Academy of Prince Rupert participated at the virtual Terrace Dance Festival April 16 to 18.

“It was a very rewarding experience for the Prince Rupert dancers,” Teresa MacKereth of Dance Academy of Prince Rupert.

The two top awards at the new competition were won by Karlie Fudger, “Senior Ultimate Dancer” with a cash prize of $500, and Taylor Jackson, “Intermediate Ultimate Dancer” with a cash prize of $400.

Karlie Fudger’s grace and talent won her first place and the highest marks in Senior Solo Classical Ballet, Modern, Jazz, Lyrical, Contemporary, Tap, and Acrobatics which was a remarkable accomplishment, MacKereth said.

Laura Fudger won a scholarship from Art in Motion. Tallulah Mackereth took home most memorable stage solo and Keira Gurszki won adjudicators choice 18 and under, as well as Taylor Jackson won Intermediate Ultimate Dancer.

“Taylor Jackson is a young dancer with tremendous talent,” she said. “At the competition, she showed her quirky side with two fascinating and imaginative solos, a modern and a variety, each took first place and the highest mark at the intermediate level.”

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: ‘Nomadland’ wins best picture at a social distanced Oscars

Just Posted

Kelly Choi age 11, was the only swimmer to qualify from Prince Rupert Amateur Swim Club in the Spring Provincial Championships where she won bronze. She is seen practicing her talent on April 27. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Prince Rupert swimmers make waves at recent competitions

Virtual competitions see PRASC bring home medals

Dancing is a great way to create friendship (Taylor Jackson and Karlie Fudger) (photo supplied by Teresa Mackereth)
DAPR students take home Ultimate Dancer awards

Prince Rupert dancers went to Terrace dance competion

Prince Rupert RCMP seized drugs and edged weapons following an investigation after a traffic stop on April 21. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Prince Rupert RCMP seize drugs and edged weapons

Arrest made after Prince Rupert traffic stop led to a further investigation and search of an R.V.

Paul Lagace tenant advocate with Prince Rupert Unemployment Action Center on April 26 presented a 579 signature petition to city council in support of a proposed 11th residential property development. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Almost 600 signatures on Prince Rupert housing petition presented to council

We’re hearing you loud and clear - Lee Brain, mayor on 11th Ave. proposed development

Shames Mountain will commence construction and installation of a new beginner conveyor lift and snow tube lanes. (Black Press Media File Photo)
New beginner conveyor lift and snow tube lanes coming to Shames Mountain

Rio Tinto donated $60,000 so the project can take place this summer

B.C. Premier John Horgan and Jobs Minister Ravi Kahlon announce grants for businesses to set up online sales at the B.C. legislature, March 17, 2021. (B.C. government)
B.C. launches $500M fund to subsidize green business growth

InBC ‘prioritizes our people and planet with profits,’ minister says

A vending machine offers hand sanitizer and protective face masks at the Waterfront SkyTrain station in downtown Vancouver. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. COVID-19 patients in hospital up to 515, 5 deaths Wednesday

More virus hotspot vaccine clinics announced for age 30 and up

Mohammad Movassaghi and a copy of his release order as he leaves Vancouver Police Department jail. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. judge says man’s COVID rule-breaking was like dealing fentanyl on the street

Mohammad Movassaghi, who police say ran a condo nightclub, was sentenced today to one day in jail, a $5,000 fine and 18 months’ probation

Esquimalt-Saanich-Sooke NDP MP Randall Garrison (Black Press Media file photo)
B.C. MP says law needed to thwart shadow pandemic of intimate partner violence

Randall Garrison calls for coercive and controlling behaviour to be criminalized

Two women take a break from the line-up at a mobile COVID19 vaccine clinic at Parkway Forest Community Centre in Toronto on Monday, April 19, 2021.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
What can we do after getting a COVID vaccine? Experts say clear guidance is needed

In some households where only one member is vaccinated, confusion has already crept in

Workers in British Columbia can receive up to three hours of paid leave in order to get a COVID-19 vaccination. (CHI Franciscan)
B.C. workers now eligible for 3 hours of paid leave to get COVID-19 immunization

The Ministry of Labour says amendments to the Employment Standards Act are now in effect, retroactive to April 19

South Surrey's Kelly Tarry and her family participate in the inaugural BC Stay-at-Home Campout on April 25. The event was so successful, a second one is planned for May 16. (Contributed photo)
B.C. families invited to ‘camp out’ at home in support of COVID-19 response fund

Third province-wide Stay-at-Home Campout planned as charitable fundraiser

People line up for COVID-19 vaccination at a drop-in clinic at Cloverdale Recreation Centre on Wednesday, April 27, 2021. (Aaron Hinks/Peace Arch News)
Brighter days coming in May for B.C.’s long COVID-19 battle

Vaccine supply set to rise as drop-in clinics ration what’s left

Former B.C. Liberal cabinet minister, Rich Coleman, who was the minister responsible for gaming for more than a decade is set to testify today at the money laundering public inquiry. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Former Liberal gaming minister to testify at B.C. money laundering inquiry

Rich Coleman, a six-term former member of the B.C. legislature is the latest of several politicians to appear before the Cullen Commission

Most Read