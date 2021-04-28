DAPR students take home Ultimate Dancer awards

Dancers from Dance Academy of Prince Rupert were recognized by the adjudicators at the Terrace Dance Competition in April. (Photo supplied by Teresa Mackereth)

The Dance Academy of Prince Rupert participated at the virtual Terrace Dance Festival April 16 to 18.

“It was a very rewarding experience for the Prince Rupert dancers,” Teresa MacKereth of Dance Academy of Prince Rupert.

The two top awards at the new competition were won by Karlie Fudger, “Senior Ultimate Dancer” with a cash prize of $500, and Taylor Jackson, “Intermediate Ultimate Dancer” with a cash prize of $400.

Karlie Fudger’s grace and talent won her first place and the highest marks in Senior Solo Classical Ballet, Modern, Jazz, Lyrical, Contemporary, Tap, and Acrobatics which was a remarkable accomplishment, MacKereth said.

Laura Fudger won a scholarship from Art in Motion. Tallulah Mackereth took home most memorable stage solo and Keira Gurszki won adjudicators choice 18 and under, as well as Taylor Jackson won Intermediate Ultimate Dancer.

“Taylor Jackson is a young dancer with tremendous talent,” she said. “At the competition, she showed her quirky side with two fascinating and imaginative solos, a modern and a variety, each took first place and the highest mark at the intermediate level.”