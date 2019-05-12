Gallery: dancing their hearts out

Over 300 dancers from all over B.C took part in the B.C Annual Dance Competition held in Prince Rupert’s Lester Centre of the Arts from May 5 to 11.

The event marks the 30th anniversary for B.C Dance and dance competitors gave it their all enthralling the audience with their performances.

For those who were not able to attend the event, below is our picture gallery of the gala performances Saturday evening.

