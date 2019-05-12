Gallery: dancing their hearts out

Over 300 dancers from all over B.C took part in the B.C Annual Dance Competition held in Prince Rupert’s Lester Centre of the Arts from May 5 to 11.

The event marks the 30th anniversary for B.C Dance and dance competitors gave it their all enthralling the audience with their performances.

For those who were not able to attend the event, below is our picture gallery of the gala performances Saturday evening.

READ MORE: Celebrating 30 years in style

Video still to come…


Performers North, Prince George - Breathe You In My Dreams (Gareth Millroy | The Northern View)
Michael Gurney, Lester Centre of the Arts Manager was MC for the evening (Gareth Millroy | The Northern View)
Senior Performers of the year 2019 - Boom (Gareth Millroy | The Northern View)
E-Motion, Prince Rupert - Run it (Gareth Millroy | The Northern View)
Performers North, Prince George - Welcome to the Rock (Gareth Millroy | The Northern View)
E-Motion, Prince Rupert - Walk (Gareth Millroy | The Northern View)
Dance Unlimited, Prince Rupert - The Royals (Gareth Millroy | The Northern View)
Contemporary Collective, Terrace - Synthesis (Gareth Millroy | The Northern View)
Performers North, Prince George - Whiplash (Gareth Millroy | The Northern View)
Dance Unlimited, Prince Rupert - On Your Feet (Gareth Millroy | The Northern View)
Contemporary Collective, Terrace - Keep Me Quiet (Gareth Millroy | The Northern View)
Performers North, Prince George - Breathe You In My Dreams (Gareth Millroy | The Northern View)
E-Motion, Prince Rupert - Barbatuques (Gareth Millroy | The Northern View)
Dance Unlimited, Prince Rupert - Distortion (Gareth Millroy | The Northern View)
Contemporary Collective, Terrace - The Composition (Gareth Millroy | The Northern View)
A-Company, Surrey - Fosse (Gareth Millroy | The Northern View)
E-Motion, Prince Rupert - Open Arms (Gareth Millroy | The Northern View)
Performers North, Prince George - Medley from Addams Family (Gareth Millroy | The Northern View)
Junior Performers of the Year 2019 - Ballroom Blitz (Gareth Millroy | The Northern View)
Performers North, Prince George - Picante (Gareth Millroy | The Northern View)
E-Motion, Prince Rupert - Across the Tracks (Gareth Millroy | The Northern View)
Performers North, Prince George - Love Blossom (Gareth Millroy | The Northern View)
Dance Unlimited, Prince Rupert - Running with the Wolves (Gareth Millroy | The Northern View)
Performers North, Prince George - An Order in Which to Fall (Gareth Millroy | The Northern View)
Contemporary Collective, Terrace - When Heaven Meets Earth (Gareth Millroy | The Northern View)
A-Company, Surrey - Blanco Caliente (Gareth Millroy | The Northern View)
E-Motion, Prince Rupert - Married Life (Gareth Millroy | The Northern View)
Performers North, Prince George - Son of A… (Gareth Millroy | The Northern View)
E-Motion, Prince Rupert - Drawing Lesson (Gareth Millroy | The Northern View)
Contemporary Collective, Terrace - Terracotta Worriors (Gareth Millroy | The Northern View)
Performers North, Prince George - Coming in Hot (Gareth Millroy | The Northern View)
E-Motion, Prince Rupert - In the House (Gareth Millroy | The Northern View)
Dance Unlimited, Prince Rupert - Coincidance (Gareth Millroy | The Northern View)
Most Read