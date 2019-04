VIDEO: Of the weekend arts festival at Lester Centre of the Arts in Prince Rupert

The Prince Rupert Community Arts Council held the annual Creative Jam 2019 over the Mar. 29 – 31 weekend at the Lester Centre of the Arts.

Four different workshops, beginner drawing class, drum making, Indo-Canadian experience and mosaic mandalas, were run for aspiring artists.

“Now we get to work on the nose,” Sherrie Applegate said giving lessons to beginner pencil sketch artist, Barb Hood drawing her dog Tugg (Gareth Millroy | The Northern View)