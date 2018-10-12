Olivia C. Davies, Rosemary Georgeson, Emily Long star in Crow’s Nest and Other Places She’s Gone, which will be performed on the Lester Centre stage on Saturday, Oct. 13. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)

Crow’s Nest: Story and dance through an Indigenous lens

Lester Centre presents a performance by three women on friendship, life and transition to death

A story of two Indigenous friends, told through words and contemporary dance, will be performed on the Lester Centre stage Saturday night, Oct. 13.

Crow’s Nest and Other Places She’s Gone stars Rosemary Georgeson, Emily Long and Olivia C. Davies from Vancouver. The three women are also doing a residency in Prince Rupert, where they’re working with women from the North Coast Transition Society and the Friendship House.

“Home Our Way was an initiative that Rosemary and I started as part of the research into Crow’s Nest and Other Places She’s Gone,” Davies said.

Before the show starts at 7:30 p.m., there will be an opening performance by community artists who took part in the collective creation workshop “Home: Our Way” earlier in the week.

“Home Our Way is a women’s circle where we explore storytelling and movement on the theme of home. We’ve reached out to the North Coast Transition house specifically with the women who experience violence and have fled their homes, as well as the Friendship House here in Prince Rupert, to connect with women in the community who want to explore home with us during our residency here at the Lester Centre of the Arts,” Davies said.

After the short performance, the story of Crow’s Nest will take the stage.

“Crow’s Nest is the story of Blue and Rose is two First Nations women that kind of live on the edge of society that are kind of forgotten about by everyone. It’s their story of always being together and supporting each other, being friends from a time when they can barely remember they’ve been friends for so long,” Georgeson said.

Following the show there will be a talk-back with the cast. Tickets are $15-25.

Crow's Nest: Story and dance through an Indigenous lens

