Country music’s Ramblin Deano to play Prince Rupert and Terrace

Two concerts and a Sunday Brunch - Brunch is the new midnight musician says

Prince Rupert fans will be ramblin’ to the music of renowned country artist Ramblin’ Deano from Louisiana, who was up to shenanigans with local resident Paul Lagace on Feb. 1. (Photo: Facebook)

Ramblin’ Deano, a renowned country musician whose political songs also provide commentary on society, will be coming to Prince Rupert and Terrace with a full band to sing to the souls of the northwest.

Northcoast music lovers will have three opportunities to hear Ramblin’ Deano play, first on Feb. 3 at Sherwood Mountain Brewhouse in Terrace with an 8 p.m. show, followed by two gigs in Prince Rupert at Wheelhouse Brewing on Feb. 4 at 8 p.m. and a Sunday brunch at 11 a.m.

Hailing from Lafayette, Louisiana, Dean Schlabowske’s music career spans more than 30 years. The singer and guitarist for the Waco Brothers started his most recent solo and group recordings of self-described “folk/protest” songs under the name Ramblin’ Deano.

“One thing I pride myself in as a signer-songwriter is the way I present. Audiences can expect songs rooted in traditional American style but presented in a humourous, light-hearted and self-effacing way,” he said,

Deano will be backed by a full band for the two nights of concerts and accompanied by his wingman, Rambler Jeff MacNeil at the honky tonk brunch on Sunday.

“As all of us rockin’ rollers get on in years, brunch is the new midnight,” Deano told The Northern View before his shows.

Kitimat singer and songwriter Arthur Renwick from the Haisla Nation will also be taking the stage. Renwick’s combination of musical styles will surely get your toes tapping. He will be playing at both evening shows.

Ramblin’Deano said he has been “welcomed with aplomb” to the north and he takes any opportunity his music presents to visit places he may not otherwise travel to.

“The people, food, and scenery have all been fantastic,” he said. “I”m excited about being here.”

Advance tickets for the evening shows are $35 ($40 at the door for the Prince Rupert show). Brunch costs $30 for adults and $25 for kids 12 years old and under.

Kaitlyn Bailey | Local Journalism Initiative Reporter