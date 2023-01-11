Concert Review: The Snowed in Comedy Tour, Prince Rupert, Lester Centre, Jan. 10

Comedian Erica Sigurdson mugs for the camera during the Snowed In Comedy Tour show at the Lester Centre for the Arts in Prince Rupert Jan. 10. (Thom Barker photo)

What started out 14 years ago as basically an excuse for a paid northwest B.C. skiing/snowboarding vacation has turned into a winter comedy tour-de-force that spans 69 cities across the country.

After sledding and shredding in the pristine powder of the Smithers backcountry for a couple of days, the Snowed In Comedy Tour swung through Prince Rupert on Tuesday (Jan. 10).

Dan Quinn, tour founder and avid snowboarder, said while the tour has grown from nine shows in the first year and the audiences are larger, the comedians still honour the roots of it.

“So, we hung out all day and [friends] took us sledding in the backcountry, we went snowboarding, [it was] exciting,” Quinn said.

On Tuesday evening, emcee Pete Zedlacher whipped up the half-capacity Lester Centre crowd with energetic story-telling and zany antics setting up the audience like dominoes to be knocked down by the following three comedians, Quinn, Erica Sigurdson and Paul Myrehaug.

They did not disappoint.

Quinn’s acerbic wit followed by Sigurdson’s sardonic observational style was the perfect setup for tales of Myrehaug’s outrageous personal exploits.

Damn funny in its individual parts, the overall show added up to a well-planned, cohesive whole that left Prince Rupert jaws aching and sides split.

It was a perfect tonic for the post-holiday winter blues.

The comedians enjoyed it too.

“That was really fun, a good crowd, we had a great time,” Quinn said.

The tour moves on to Terrace tonight (Jan. 11) at the R.E.M. Theatre and Smithers Jan. 12 at the Prestige Hudson Bay Lodge before heading south and east.

If you don’t already have tickets to this show, get them… now!

They wind up on April 8 in Halifax, NS.



