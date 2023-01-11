Comedian Erica Sigurdson mugs for the camera during the Snowed In Comedy Tour show at the Lester Centre for the Arts in Prince Rupert Jan. 10. (Thom Barker photo)

Comedian Erica Sigurdson mugs for the camera during the Snowed In Comedy Tour show at the Lester Centre for the Arts in Prince Rupert Jan. 10. (Thom Barker photo)

Concert Review: The Snowed in Comedy Tour, Prince Rupert, Lester Centre, Jan. 10

Zedlacher, Quinn, Sigurdson and Myrehaug leave Prince Rupert jaws aching and sides split

What started out 14 years ago as basically an excuse for a paid northwest B.C. skiing/snowboarding vacation has turned into a winter comedy tour-de-force that spans 69 cities across the country.

After sledding and shredding in the pristine powder of the Smithers backcountry for a couple of days, the Snowed In Comedy Tour swung through Prince Rupert on Tuesday (Jan. 10).

Dan Quinn, tour founder and avid snowboarder, said while the tour has grown from nine shows in the first year and the audiences are larger, the comedians still honour the roots of it.

“So, we hung out all day and [friends] took us sledding in the backcountry, we went snowboarding, [it was] exciting,” Quinn said.

On Tuesday evening, emcee Pete Zedlacher whipped up the half-capacity Lester Centre crowd with energetic story-telling and zany antics setting up the audience like dominoes to be knocked down by the following three comedians, Quinn, Erica Sigurdson and Paul Myrehaug.

MORE ENTERTAINMENT: ‘God’ coming to Prince Rupert as a Scottish drag queen

They did not disappoint.

Quinn’s acerbic wit followed by Sigurdson’s sardonic observational style was the perfect setup for tales of Myrehaug’s outrageous personal exploits.

Damn funny in its individual parts, the overall show added up to a well-planned, cohesive whole that left Prince Rupert jaws aching and sides split.

It was a perfect tonic for the post-holiday winter blues.

The comedians enjoyed it too.

“That was really fun, a good crowd, we had a great time,” Quinn said.

The tour moves on to Terrace tonight (Jan. 11) at the R.E.M. Theatre and Smithers Jan. 12 at the Prestige Hudson Bay Lodge before heading south and east.

If you don’t already have tickets to this show, get them… now!

They wind up on April 8 in Halifax, NS.


editor@interior-news.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
‘God’ coming to northwest B.C. as a Scottish drag queen
Next story
Jeff Beck, guitar god who influenced generations, dies at 78

Just Posted

Comedian Paul Myrehaug performs during the Snowed In Comedy Tour show at the Lester Centre for the Arts in Prince Rupert Jan. 10. (Thom Barker photo)
Concert Review: The Snowed in Comedy Tour, Prince Rupert, Lester Centre, Jan. 10

The City has filed a dispute over Payment in Lieu of Taxes after Port Authority devalues land, possibly requiring millions to be repaid, council heard at the regular meeting on Jan. 9. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Prince Rupert taxpayers may be on hook for millions with Port and City disputing land value

A water main break at Crestview and Applewaite was just one of the numerous breaks on Dec. 17, which caused Prince Rupert City Council to declare a local State of Emergency as crews and resources were stretched to repair the aging infrastructure. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Province calls on Feds to help replace Prince Rupert’s aged water system

Previous Mayor Lee Brain and Richard Pucci director of operations and intergovernmental relations stand outside the newly leased Chamberlain Ave. property on March 24, 2022 to where Public Works will be relocating. (Photo: supplied by City of Prince Rupert)
New Prince Rupert Public Works to cost $5M with property purchase and reno’s