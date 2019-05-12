Celebrating 30 years in style

Junior and Senior performers of the year celebrate on stage at the at the 30th Annual B.C Dance Competition (Gareth Millroy | The Northern View)

It was all glitz and glamour for the gala evening for the final event at the 30th Annual B.C Dance Competition held at the Lester Centre of the Arts on Saturday, May 11.

The event marks 30 years of B.C Dance and was celebrated in style with a champagne reception, hors d’oeuvre, refreshments and later in the evening, the final dance competition.

The event celebrates the life work and legacy of Teresa Mackereth, President of the B.C Dance, who started a dance studio in the eighties. Since 1988 on, every year the competition event has been held in Prince Rupert.

“When we started this competition in 1988, who knew it would grow into this amazing competition with people from all over B.C and Alberta,” Mackereth said in an interview with The Northern View.

“This moment in your life will never come again, when you’re on stage, strutting your stuff,” MacKareth said while wishing the dancers well in their performances.

Lester Centre Manager, Michael Gurney was master of ceremonies for the evening and addressed a bustling audience at the Lester Centre.

“I will miss walking in the lobby and finding sequence on the floor, I will miss the huge clouds of hair spray in the change rooms, but most of all I will miss the vibrancy and enthusiasm of the dancers,” Gurney said in an address to the packed audience at the Lester Centre.

The annual event has attracted international acclaim as a friendly, positive, high-quality dance event and it gives back to the community who supports it in the form of scholarships for the children.

Dancers competed for over $60,000 in prize money and scholarships.

Performers of the year, 2019 at the 30th B.C Annual Dance Competition, May 11 (Gareth Millroy | The Northern View)

Teresa Mackereth speaking with adjudicators at the 30th Annual B.C Dance Competition (Gareth Millroy | The Northern View)

Adjudicators Peter Christo, Janie Richard and Sarah Vance at the 30th Annual B.C Dance Competition (Gareth Millroy | The Northern View)

Alison Sherman and Tina Robinson at the 30th Annual B.C Dance Competition (Gareth Millroy | The Northern View)

Shaun Stevenson treating his mom, Rose Stevenson, to a night out at the 30th Annual B.C Dance Competition (Gareth Millroy | The Northern View)

Tracy Rempel and Sasha Doolan enjoy the evening’s proceedings and were there to support Ryah Doolan performing at the at 30th Annual B.C Dance Competition (Gareth Millroy | The Northern View)