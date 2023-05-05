Bollywood star lights up Lester Centre stage

Karima Essa leads local Indo-Canadian dancers in an impromptu workshop at the Lester Centre on April 25. (Thom Barker/Black Press Media)

As personalities go, they don’t get any more effervescent than Karima Essa.

Essa, a three-time Canadian National Dance Champion, brought her brand of Bollywood to the Lester Centre April 25.

Attendees of the North Coast Indo-Canadian Arts Club’s dance recital got to experience Essa’s charismatic and energetic style firsthand as she led local dancers and even audience members in an impromptu dance workshop.

That is all keeping with her body-positive messaging that anyone can dance and be comfortable in their own skin.

Baljinder Basi, head of arts club said it was thrilling having Essa here.

“It was the best experience for all of us,”she said. “We had so much fun. She is so good with kids.”

Essa’s own journey to self-acceptance took her all the way from believing she had to be a certain shape and size to being a two-time finalist on Omni TV’s Bollywood Star reality series.

In addition to performing at the Lester Centre Tuesday, Essa brought her Body Positive Bollywood – School and Theatre Show to Charles Hays Secondary School on April 27.

Essa said, while she was a bit anxious to begin with, because she never knows how her energy is going to be accepted in a new place, she was very pleased with her reception in Prince Rupert.

This whole week, not only have we been accepted, but I realized what I do in the small amount of time that I have in Prince Rupert really could have been longer,” she said. “There were some sessions where as soon as the children were having the time of their lives, it was over.”

She said if she could only leave one message behind, it would be: “When you’re on stage, you’re the most vulnerable you can be and in that moment of vulnerability is the most amount of growth, so every time you step out of your comfort zone, you try something new or you just have fun, the light inside of you gets a chance to shine and grow to become the star that you are.”

Baljinder Basi, leader of the North Coast Indo-Canadian Arts Club, left, and Karima Essa strike a pose on stage at the Lester Centre April 25. (Thom Barker/Black Press Media)

Karima Essa performs her solo dance during the Bollywood Experience at the Lester Centre on April 25. (Thom Barker/Black Press Media)

A North Coast Indo-Canadian Arts Club dance recital April 25 at the Lester Centre featured dancers from three-years old to a three-time national champion and Bollywood star. (Melissa Ash/Black Press Media)

A North Coast Indo-Canadian Arts Club dance recital April 25 at the Lester Centre featured dancers from three-years old to a three-time national champion and Bollywood star. (Melissa Ash/Black Press Media)

A North Coast Indo-Canadian Arts Club dance recital April 25 at the Lester Centre featured dancers from three-years old to a three-time national champion and Bollywood star. (Melissa Ash/Black Press Media)

A North Coast Indo-Canadian Arts Club dance recital April 25 at the Lester Centre featured dancers from three-years old to a three-time national champion and Bollywood star. (Melissa Ash/Black Press Media)

A North Coast Indo-Canadian Arts Club dance recital April 25 at the Lester Centre featured dancers from three-years old to a three-time national champion and Bollywood star. (Melissa Ash/Black Press Media)

Community members practice their dance moves during the Bollywood Experience workshop at Charles Hays Secondary School on April 27. (Thom Barker/Black Press Media)

Karima Essa poses with participants of the Bollywood Experience workshop at Charles Hays Secondary School on April 27. (Thom Barker/Black Press Media)

Karima Essa strikes a pose during the Bollywood Experience workshop at Charles Hays Secondary School on April 27. (Thom Barker/Black Press Media)