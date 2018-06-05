Tyler Portelance and George Baker on stage at the Tom Rooney Playhouse for Killer Joe, June 1 and 2. (Keili Bartlett / The Northern View)

Behind the scenes of Killer Joe

Prince Rupert actors brought a dark sense of humour at the Tom Rooney Playhouse on June 1 and 2

The award-winning cast of Killer Joe took the Tom Rooney Playhouse stage on June 1 and 2. Audiences experienced both laughter and shock as the characters’ fates unfolded. George Baker played the title character. Chelsea Stamp-Vincent won people’s choice Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress, while Tyler Portelance won Best Supporting Actor from both the people’s choice and the adjudicator from the Skeena Zone Drama Festival. The cast also took home best costumes for their home-sourced designs.

READ MORE: Killer Joe coming to the Rooney Theatre

Read and watch more about local entertainment here.


keili.bartlett@thenorthernview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Friends appeal to Taylor Swift via Twitter after death of B.C. fan

Just Posted

Charles Hays athletes Schaeffer, Knockwood compete at B.C. track and field championships in Langley

Both Charles Hays Secondary School athletes recorded personal bests in their events in Langley

Behind the scenes of Killer Joe

Prince Rupert actors brought a dark sense of humour at the Tom Rooney Playhouse on June 1 and 2

Cultivating young female leaders in northern B.C.

MP Nathan Cullen, MLA Jennifer Rice on panel for LeBlanc Scholarship Women’s Leadership Training

Heart of Our City: Soup for the soul

Peggy Luckham-Okrainetz has been lending a helping hand to the Salvation Army for more than 15 years

No tsunami, damage expected after small earthquake near Masset

A 4.2-magnitude quake struck 94 kilometres west of Masset on Saturday afternoon

Kitimat team new top dog at the Skeena River Relay

Thirty teams competed in the 142km running race from Prince Rupert to Terrace on June 2

Day of Action: Hundreds show support at pipeline protests across B.C.

This was part of at least 100 protests scheduled throughout Canada on June 4

Former B.C. woman seeks support for victims of volcano in Guatemala

Judy Bergen lives not far from where volcano erupted on Sunday

Bus crash in Ontario sends 24 to hospital

A truck driver who passed the scene said he could see passengers standing outside the bus holding bloody noses

Prime Minister coming to B.C. Tuesday to meet with pro-pipeline Sto:lo chief

Trudeau to participate in Indigenous Advisory and Monitoring Committee meeting in Chilliwack

Medimap draws award from B.C. doctors

Excellence in Health Promotion Award from Doctors of BC goes to Medimap

Guatemala volcano death toll up to 33

Searing flows of ash mixed with water and debris down its flanks, blocking roads and burning homes

Bend and snap, Legally Blonde is back

It’s confirmed Reese Whitherspoon will star in Legally Blond 3

Trudeau rejects immediate retaliation on U.S. tariffs

Trudeau says he wants to respect the government’s 30-day consultation period

Most Read

  • Behind the scenes of Killer Joe

    Prince Rupert actors brought a dark sense of humour at the Tom Rooney Playhouse on June 1 and 2