Behind the scenes of Killer Joe

Prince Rupert actors brought a dark sense of humour at the Tom Rooney Playhouse on June 1 and 2

Tyler Portelance and George Baker on stage at the Tom Rooney Playhouse for Killer Joe, June 1 and 2. (Keili Bartlett / The Northern View)

The award-winning cast of Killer Joe took the Tom Rooney Playhouse stage on June 1 and 2. Audiences experienced both laughter and shock as the characters’ fates unfolded. George Baker played the title character. Chelsea Stamp-Vincent won people’s choice Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress, while Tyler Portelance won Best Supporting Actor from both the people’s choice and the adjudicator from the Skeena Zone Drama Festival. The cast also took home best costumes for their home-sourced designs.

READ MORE: Killer Joe coming to the Rooney Theatre

Read and watch more about local entertainment here.



keili.bartlett@thenorthernview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter