Behind the scenes of Killer Joe

The award-winning cast of Killer Joe took the Tom Rooney Playhouse stage on June 1 and 2. Audiences experienced both laughter and shock as the characters’ fates unfolded. George Baker played the title character. Chelsea Stamp-Vincent won people’s choice Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress, while Tyler Portelance won Best Supporting Actor from both the people’s choice and the adjudicator from the Skeena Zone Drama Festival. The cast also took home best costumes for their home-sourced designs.
keili.bartlett@thenorthernview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter