BC Annual Dance Competition back at full strength

The BC Annual Dance Competition will return to its full-length and scope this year complete with the closing night gala at the Lester Centre.

From May 7 to May 13, nearly 200 dancers from seven schools throughout the north will perform 650-plus dances with a total purse of $60,000.

”It’s nice, because this competition is one of the only competitions that offers big cash prizes,” said Alison Jardim, a director on the board of the Prince Rupert Dance Academy. “So that’s always exciting for the kids.”

Top prizes are for the Performer of the Year in each of the age groups, junior, intermediate and senior. That prize is $1,000.

Last year, Prince Rupert’s Taylor Jackson claimed the top honour with the Senior Performer of the Year title.

Jackson was also a Junior Performer of the Year in 2017 and has won other competitions outside Prince Rupert.

Jardim said the Rupert team is looking good again this year.

“We have a really strong group of dancers, at all of our levels, our junior, intermediate and senior levels,” she said.

“And this will be our third competition of the competition season. So we’re really looking forward to being able to get back on stage again and doing what the kids love and be rewarded for it.”

They will be joined by dancers from Quesnel, Prince George, Terrace and Kitimat.

Jardim said coming out of the pandemic last year after having to hold the competition virtually in 2021 and cancel it completely in 2020, led to a scaled-back version.

“So, last year, when we did it, it was smaller,” she said.

“And so it wasn’t the full week. So, we’re really excited to be able to have our gala on the Saturday night again.

“Everyone dresses up really nice. We do champagne and appetizers before the event starts, which is nice in the lobby of the Lester Centre.”

The gala will begin at 6 p.m. on May 13 with the champagne and hors d’oeuvres reception in the lobby of the Lester Centre, followed by a dance performance by the competition winners.

Tickets for the gala evening are $35 for adults and $15 for those under 18.

Each daily competition session from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. is $5, with evening sessions from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. being $8.

Tickets for the evening sessions can be purchased in advance online at LesterCentre.ca.