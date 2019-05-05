Hannah Graham performs in the classical solo soft shoe category at the B.C Annual Dance Competition, May 5 (Gareth Millroy | The Northern View)

B.C Dance Competition kicks-off at the Lester Centre of the Arts

The contest marks the 30th installment of the annual event held in Prince Rupert

Prince Rupert set to host over 300 dancers from across B.C will fill the stage at the Lester Centre of the Arts from May 5 to 11.

The coming days for the competition promise to enthrall audiences with a wide variety of performances to suit all tastes.

The event marks the 30th installment for B.C Dance and promises to be a spectacular event with the gala event set to take place on Saturday, May 11.

Over $60,000 in prize money and scholarships will be awarded to top performers.

Dancers from Prince Rupert’s own Spectrum City Dance and Dance Academy of Prince Rupert (DAPR) will be competing in the event.


gareth.millroy@thenorthernview.com
Adjudicators taking notes and studying the dancers at the B.C Annual Dance Competition, May 5 (Gareth Millroy | The Northern View)

