Spectrum City Dance students perform ‘Jazz’ in the larger senior jazz group category at the Prince George Dance festival held virtually March. (Photo: supplied/Alison Sherman)

B.C. Annual Dance Competition goes virtual this year

32 years of spectacular dance goes online for the first time

Jazz Productions Association of B.C. is declaring that the 2021 B.C. Annual Dance competition, May 2 to 8, will be offered as a virtual, live-streamed event. They are excited to present the dancers with a safe yet engaging competition during the COVID-19 pandemic

How did a competition in the middle of a Pandemic come to fruition? Good question.

It was dedication, determination, on the part of Jazz Productions Association of B.C. plus remarkable support from the studios, teachers, and parents.

It was aspiring to have dance as typical as possible and to give performers the opportunity to entertain in any format available. It’s keeping dance in the forefront regardless of the complications of COVID-19.

Jazz Productions says they still have 6 exciting days of dance culminating in a Gala on the Saturday where the adjudicators will reveal the winners of the Special Awards and the Performing Arts Provincial candidates who compete virtually with other provincial candidates from B.C.

Since 1988, JPA has offered a ‘competition with a difference’ and this year will be the true test of their slogan.JPA plans to live-stream the event to give that feeling of immediacy and excitement that only comes with live performance and they look forward to experiencing the B.C. Annual Dance Competition with you.

The BCADC provides more financial assistance to talented young performers at a single competition than any other competition in Canada. They manage this amazing feat because of the generosity of the sponsors in the small city of Prince Rupert. JPA wants to acknowledge the support of the Prince Rupert Bingo Association, the B.C. Gaming Commission and the members of their industrious board.

JPA is exceedingly grateful to be able to award over $65,000 in cash prizes and scholarships to deserving dancers this year due to this incredible support.

Visit their website at www.bcadc.com for the schedule and virtual viewing information.

DAPR students take home Ultimate Dancer awards

B.C. Annual Dance Competition goes virtual this year

