Actor Antonio Banderas is photographed on the red carpet for the film “The Laundromat ” during the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto on Monday, September 9, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin

Antonio Banderas says he's tested positive for coronavirus

Acclaimed actor celebrating his 60th birthday in quarantine

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Antonio Banderas says he’s tested positive for COVID-19 and is celebrating his 60th birthday in quarantine.

The Spanish actor announced his positive test in a post Monday on Instagram. Banderas said he would spend his time in isolation reading, writing and “making plans to begin to give meaning to my 60th year to which I arrive full of enthusiasm.”

“I would like to add that I am relatively well, just a little more tired than usual and hoping to recover as soon as possible following medical instructions that I hope will allow me to overcome the infection that I and so many people in the world are suffering from,” wrote Banderas.

A spokeperson for Banderas didn’t immediate respond to messages Monday.

Earlier this year, Banderas was nominated for the Academy Award for best actor for his performance in Pedro Almodovar’s “Pain & Glory.”

