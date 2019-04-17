Alex Trebek posts new video on his cancer therapy: ‘I’m feeling good.’

He announced in a YouTube video on March 6 that he had been diagnosed with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer

“Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek said he has been diagnosed with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

“Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek says he’s feeling good as he continues cancer therapy and is already working on the next season of the hit quiz show.

In a new video posted on the “Jeopardy!” YouTube page, the Sudbury, Ont.,-born TV personality is seen on the show’s set, where he notes it’s the last day of taping for the 35th anniversary season.

He thanks fans for their messages of encouragement and support, particularly the cards he’s received from young people, adding he’s touched beyond words.

In his trademark unflappable delivery style and signature suited attire, Trebek says he’s continuing with his therapy.

He says he’s already working on the 36th year of “Jeopardy!” with the staff and is looking forward to seeing viewers again in September.

He vowed to keep working and beat the low survival rate statistics for the disease.

“I’ve always tried to be straight with you and I’m not going to stop now,” Trebek said Wednesday.

“So despite what you may have heard, I’m feeling good, I’m continuing with my therapy and we — by ‘we,’ the staff — is already working on our next season, the 36th year of ‘Jeopardy!’ So I look forward to seeing you once again in September with all kinds of good stuff.”

