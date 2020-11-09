(Pixabay.com)

(Pixabay.com)

5 writers to be feted at first virtual $100K Giller Prize ceremony

One of five writers will receive the $100,000 fiction prize at a virtual ceremony Monday

It’s typically the literary to-do of the season, but this year, the Scotiabank Giller Prize gala is going digital.

One of five writers will receive the $100,000 fiction prize at a virtual ceremony tonight.

The contenders include Winnipeg writer David Bergen, a former Giller winner who is marking his fifth nomination for the prize with the story collection, “Here The Dark,” published by Biblioasis.

Four-time nominee Shani Mootoo is shortlisted for her love-triangle novel “Polar Vortex,” published by Book*hug Press.

Also in the running are first-time finalists Gil Adamson of Toronto for the western-meets-mystery “Ridgerunner” (House of Anansi Press); Toronto-raised Souvankham Thammavongsa for the short-story collection “How To Pronounce Knife” (McClelland & Stewart); and British Columbia-raised, New York-based Emily St. John Mandel for her haunting story of white-collar crime, “The Glass Hotel” (HarperCollins Publishers).

The finalists would normally be feted at a swanky Toronto gala, but tonight, the winner is set to accept the award from the comfort of their own home.

Giller executive director Elana Rabinovitch says organizers spent months working to preserve the ceremony’s signature “sizzle” within the public health constraints of COVID-19.

Rabinovitch says the televised ceremony, which will be hosted by Canadian actor Eric McCormack, will feature a mix of pre-taped and live portions.

Jazz musician Diana Krall will perform as part of the socially distanced festivities, and a procession of celebrities will make home-recorded cameos in their red carpet attire.

Rabinovitch says she hopes to congratulate the winner in-person (and from a distance), but depending on where the writer lives, organizers may have to get “creative.”

“We have some alternate endings,” she said with a laugh. “You’ll have to watch on Monday to find out.”

Despite the logistical challenges, Rabinovitch says shifting the proceedings online has lowered the costs of the ceremony. In light of those savings, prize organizers are donating $25,000 each to the Indigenous Voices Awards and Diaspora Dialogues, an initiative to support diverse writers.

The event will air on CBC and its Gem streaming service at 9 p.m. tonight.

The finalists were chosen by jury members Mark Sakamoto, Eden Robinson, David Chariandy, Tom Rachman, and Claire Armitstead.

The long list of 14 titles announced in September had some big names who didn’t make the cut, including Thomas King, Emma Donoghue, and Lynn Coady.

A total of 118 works were submitted for this year’s prize, according to organizers.

Founded in 1994, the Giller awards $100,000 annually to the author of the best Canadian novel, graphic novel or short story collection published in English, and $10,000 to each of the finalists.

Adina Bresge, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Entertainment

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘Jeopardy!’ host Alex Trebek dead at 80 after long battle with cancer

Just Posted

Prince Rupert Fire Rescue was called to a 3:20 a.m. fire on Nov. 9 at a marine shop on Saskatoon Ave. (Photo: Provided by Jeff Beckwith)
UPDATED: Love Marine Electric building engulfed in blaze

Firefighters battle winds up to nearly 70 km/hr to contain fire, embers the size of fire helmets

Project engineer Elise Chow-Stiefvater works on Coastal GasLink’s Kitimat site. (Coastal GasLink)
More B.C. LNG can help recovery from COVID-19, study says

Conference Board of Canada calls for incentives

Royal Canadian Legion Branch#27 Chaplain Derry Bott said on Oct. 29, while volunteering at the legion museum that Remembrance Day ceremonies will be scaled back due to Covid-19.
Remembrance Day ceremonies affected by pandemic restrictions

Prince Rupert Royal Canadian Legion will scale back commemorations on Nov. 11

Eva Clayton has been re-elected as president of the Nisga’a Lisims Government. (File photo The Terrace Standard)
Eva Clayton re-elected as Nisga’a Lisims president

Full government slate chosen

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden removes his face mask as he arrives to speak, Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Democrat Joe Biden to be the 46th president of the United States in historic election

Trump refuses to concede, threatening further legal action on ballot counting

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during a press conference in Ottawa on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
VIDEO: Trudeau says he hopes to see COVID-19 vaccines roll out in Canada in early 2021

Canada has bought the rights to 20 million doses of Pfizer’s vaccine

Extra COVID-19 enforcement coming for B.C. business, Horgan says

New consultation for schools as COVID-19 cases rise

Paramedic Will Rogers donates his pandemic pay to the Surrey Food Bank and the Surrey Christmas Bureau Nov. 5. Rogers is challenging other front-line workers to donate their pandemic pay as well. (Photo: Submitted)
Paramedic donates pandemic pay to B.C. charity, challenges others to do same

Will Rogers gifts $2,000 each to Surrey Food Bank and Surrey Christmas Bureau

Marathon of Hope runner Terry Fox is shown in a 1981. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/CP)
Terry Fox, Indigenous advocates among diverse group on shortlist for new $5 bill

Terry Fox captivated a nation as he ran to raise awareness and money for cancer research

The existing barn at RASTA Sanctuary is in need of a replacement. (Cole Schisler photo)
Pamela Anderson pledges to help build barn for Vancouver Island farm animal rescue

RASTA Sanctuary in Chemainus B.C. thought a new barn was out of reach until Pamela Anderson arrived

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

a
B.C. extends freeze on rent increases to July 2021 as second wave of COVID-19 continues

Rent increases have been frozen in B.C. since March 2020

A screen shot of MP Mark Strahl asking when dairy farmers will get their due compensation from the latest trade deal. (Mark Strahl/ Facebook)
Fraser Valley MP demands dairy farmers be told when they’ll be compensated

‘Recent trade deals have given away more of Canada’s dairy market to foreign farmers’ – Mark Strahl

B.C. Premier-elect John Horgan smiles during a post-election news conference, in Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. British Columbians could soon know the final results of the provincial election as officials have said they are aiming to wrap up the mail-in ballot count today. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Final ballot count confirms British Columbia’s NDP increased seat count to 57

One riding will go to a judicial recount to decide between BC Greens and BC Liberals

Most Read