Blockades, demonstrations do not represent the majority, grievances hijacked by special interest groups

Yes, we stand with all five of the six band councils of the Wet’suwet’en that approved the Coastal GasLink Project following one of the most extreme environmental and consultative processes ever conducted.

We stand with the Stellat’en First Nation.

We stand with the Saik’uz First Nation.

We stand with the McLeod Lake Indian Band.

We stand with the Saulteau First Nations.

We stand with the Kitselas First Nation.

We stand with the West Moberly First Nation.

We stand with the Lheidli T’enneh First Nation.

We stand with the Nadleh Whut’en Indian Band.

We stand with the Burns Lake Indian Band (Ts’il Kaz Koh First Nation).

We stand with the Blueberry River First Nations.

We stand with the Halfway River First Nation.

We stand with the Doig River First Nation.

We stand with the Wet’suwet’en First Nation.

We stand with the Yekooche First Nation.

We stand with the Nee Tahi Buhn Indian Band

We stand with the Skin Tyee First Nation.

We stand with the Witset First Nation.

We stand with the Nak’azdli Whut’en.

We stand with the Haisla Nation.

All of whom have by majority and by free and democratic means decided the project is in their best interest.

However, we will not stand for outside well-funded, fact-denying, extremist environmental and anarchist lobbies that are purposely using and hijacking First Nation grievances for their own political purposes.

This is what has been missing from the discourse to the south and east:

The vast majority of First Nations people directly affected by the natural gas pipeline and its route are in favour.

Unfortunately, in this era of vociferous and often ill-informed outsiders using the issue to promote different agendas, standing in support of a project that will bring unprecedented prosperity to thousands of First Nations and non-First Nations people of northern B.C. is akin to a game of whack-a-mole.

Few risk to stick their neck out and get maliciously pounded down by belligerent detractors.

No longer should supporters be bullied.

It’s time to stand up.