Young Prince Rupert scientist, Cameron Sawka, off to Canada-Wide Science Fair

The Pacific Northwest Regional Science Fair was held in Prince Rupert over the Apr. 5 and 6 weekend

Chief Judge Andrew Samoil interviews Theodore Spat on his project, Automated farming. Spat, from Prince Rupert Middle School, picked up a bronze, as well as, the BC Institute of Agrologists Award.

Budding young Prince Rupert scientist, Cameron Sawka, has been picked for the team that will represent the Pacific Northwest at the Canada Wide Science Fair in New Brunswick in May.

Sawka’s project, Carbon capture, combating climate change, was selected by judges during the Pacific Northwest Regional Science Fair held at Charles Hays Secondary School on April 5 and 6.

Sawka will join Telkwa’s Aden Jones at the national science fair, which boasts entrants from across the nation.

In the Junior Grade 7-8 category, PRMS students Madison Leask and Logan Wongkee were awarded a bronze for their project, Taste.

PRMS’ Theodore Spat, earned the Bronze Award in the same category, as well as the BC Institute of Agrologists Award for his project, Automated farming.

In Primary K-3, Jack McLean from Lax Kxeen Elementary earned a silver for his project, How safe is my crosswalk?.

Pineridge Elementary’s Krista St. Pierre earned the Bulkley Valley Christian School Science Award for her project exploring illness, disability and special needs.

Matthew Cutara and Ian Moro earned of Lax Kxeen earned the Bulkley Valley Research Centre Special Effort Award along with Samantha Taylor of Pineridge Elementary and Yaromyr Datsenko of Prince Rupert Middle School.

Lylah Evan and June O’Brien Paquin of PRMS earned the Genome B.C. Award.

Yaromyr Datsenko from Pineridge Elementary with his project Energy from Potatoes.

Cassandra Jaarsma with her project ‘Greener Cleaner’ (Gareth Millroy | The Northern View)

Ashton Gazely with his project ‘Ice, Wind and Climate Change’ (Gareth Millroy | The Northern View)

The coveted trophies and awards table to encourage the participants (Gareth Millroy | The Northern View)

Carole Sutherland, Bev Busby and Marilee Uee busy with certificates for the participants (Gareth Millroy | The Northern View)

Prince Rupert Major Lee Brain addresses a capacity crowd at the awards ceremony at Charleys Hays Secondary School. (Gareth Millroy | The Northern View)

Elephants toothpaste with the help of audience members. (Gareth Millroy | The Northern View)

Science teacher, Sarah Johnson nearly set off smoke detectors during a science exhibition at the Pacific Northwest Regional Science Fair on April 5 at Charles Hays Secondary School.

Madison Leask and Logan Wongkee bronze awards recipients (Gareth Millroy | The Northern View)

Yaromyr Datsenko took the Bulkley Valley Research Centre Special effort award (Gareth Millroy | The Northern View)