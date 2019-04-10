Young Prince Rupert scientist, Cameron Sawka, off to Canada-Wide Science Fair

Budding young Prince Rupert scientist, Cameron Sawka, has been picked for the team that will represent the Pacific Northwest at the Canada Wide Science Fair in New Brunswick in May.
Sawka’s project, Carbon capture, combating climate change, was selected by judges during the Pacific Northwest Regional Science Fair held at Charles Hays Secondary School on April 5 and 6.
Sawka will join Telkwa’s Aden Jones at the national science fair, which boasts entrants from across the nation.
In the Junior Grade 7-8 category, PRMS students Madison Leask and Logan Wongkee were awarded a bronze for their project, Taste.
PRMS’ Theodore Spat, earned the Bronze Award in the same category, as well as the BC Institute of Agrologists Award for his project, Automated farming.
In Primary K-3, Jack McLean from Lax Kxeen Elementary earned a silver for his project, How safe is my crosswalk?.
Pineridge Elementary’s Krista St. Pierre earned the Bulkley Valley Christian School Science Award for her project exploring illness, disability and special needs.
Matthew Cutara and Ian Moro earned of Lax Kxeen earned the Bulkley Valley Research Centre Special Effort Award along with Samantha Taylor of Pineridge Elementary and Yaromyr Datsenko of Prince Rupert Middle School.
Lylah Evan and June O’Brien Paquin of PRMS earned the Genome B.C. Award.
